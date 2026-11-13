iQIYI’s “The Shadow’s Edge” Gains Further Industry Recognition as Tony Ka-fai LEUNG Wins Best Actor at the Golden Rooster Awards

BEIJING, Nov. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — On November 10, Tony Ka-fai LEUNG won Best Actor at the 39th Golden Rooster Awards for his performance in iQIYI-produced action-crime film “The Shadow’s Edge.” The award was presented at the ceremony in Xiamen, China. Earlier, “The Shadow’s Edge” received three nominations at this year’s Golden Rooster Awards, including Best Actor, Best Actress and Best Supporting Actor.

At the ceremony, the Golden Rooster Awards jury recognized LEUNG’s ability to portray the character’s complexity through both powerful action and subtle emotional expression. In his acceptance speech, LEUNG expressed his gratitude to director Larry YANG, Jackie CHAN, the Jackie Chan Stunt Team and the film’s production companies, including iQIYI, Damai Entertainment and Hairun Pictures, for their collective efforts. This also marked LEUNG’s first Golden Rooster Award in his more than 40-year acting career, following his first nomination.

Established in 1981, the Golden Rooster Awards are among China’s most prestigious film honors, recognizing outstanding achievements in filmmaking. The latest win adds to the track record of iQIYI, China’s leading online entertainment platform, in producing high-quality films, following previous Golden Rooster Awards wins and nominations for titles such as “Let Life Be Beautiful,” “Tough Out” and “Ping Pong: The Triumph.”

A Powerful Performance in a High-Stakes Action Crime Thriller

Directed by Larry YANG and starring global action star Jackie CHAN, Zifeng ZHANG and veteran Hong Kong actor Tony Ka-fai LEUNG, “The Shadow’s Edge” follows an elite law enforcement team drawn into a cat-and-mouse chase through the dynamic streets of Macao as they pursue a sophisticated criminal gang. The film pits old-school human intuition against modern high-tech surveillance.

LEUNG plays Longsheng FU, the calculating mastermind leading a crew of elusive master thieves. His performance captures the character’s contrasting sides, shifting between a sophisticated, composed appearance and ruthless personality, while delivering demanding action scenes, including a memorable one-against-30 fight sequence.

Box Office Success and International Recognition

Released theatrically in 2025, “The Shadow’s Edge” earned RMB 1.265 billion (190 million USD) at the Chinese box office and received strong audience reviews, becoming one of the year’s standout action-crime films.

The film also reached audiences in more than 30 countries and regions, ranking among Malaysia’s top 10 highest-grossing Chinese-language films of all time. It was featured in the Open Cinema section of the Busan International Film Festival and the Limelight programme of the International Film Festival Rotterdam, two major international film festivals. LEUNG also won Best Actor at the 44th Hong Kong Film Awards, one of Asia’s leading film honors, for the same role.

iQIYI Extends the Film’s Value from the Big Screen to Streaming

Beyond its theatrical success, “The Shadow’s Edge” continued its strong performance following its online release on iQIYI in November 2025, topping multiple viewership charts and attracting strong audience engagement. Its performance across both theatrical and streaming releases highlights iQIYI’s ability to extend the value of high-quality theatrical films through its streaming platform.

Building on the success of the first film, the iQIYI-produced sequel “The Shadow’s Edge 2” began filming in Huizhou, Guangdong, in October 2026, extending the story into its next chapter.

Through projects such as “The Shadow’s Edge,” iQIYI remains committed to producing high-quality films, supporting creative talent and bringing compelling Chinese stories to audiences in China and around the world.

Contact:

iQIYI Press

press@qiyi.com

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SOURCE iQIYI