MyStation Launches, Giving Creators the Power to Own and Operate Their Own Television or Audio Networks

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — MyStation, a new streaming platform designed to empower the next generation of independent television and audio network owners, just announced its launch, with expansion across smartphones, smart TVs, connected cars, and virtual reality devices soon to follow. MyStation is a multi-platform streaming marketplace, powered by OTTera, that enables creators, brands, and organizations to own and operate independent television and audio networks spanning video, music, live, and talk content, monetized through flexible station-based subscriptions. From influencers and music artists to broadcasters, podcasters, churches, sports clubs, and independent creators, MyStation makes network ownership accessible to anyone with content and an audience.

Creators, organizations, and brands can now own and operate their own television or audio networks without the significant investment, technical expertise, or distribution infrastructure traditionally required. Each station is effectively an independently operated network, with its own brand, programming, audience, and monetization opportunities.

Creators can launch branded stations, manage programming, schedule content, offer live broadcasts, and build direct subscription relationships with their audiences, rather than depending on algorithms or third-party distribution. Getting started is free: a Starter tier requires no upfront subscription, with optional upgrades for advanced scheduling and live broadcasting as a network grows.

“MyStation is built around a simple idea: if you can build an audience, you should have the opportunity to own a television or audio network,” said Stephen Hodge, CEO of OTTera. “For decades, network ownership was reserved for companies with significant capital and access to distribution. We’re removing those barriers and giving creators the ability to become network owners themselves.”

A sports club can now broadcast their live matches and highlights, a church can offer worship services and community programming, and a musician can combine songs, videos, and exclusive releases. Podcasters can run 24-hour talk networks, influencers can launch an original series and live shows, and broadcasters can open specialized networks for new audiences. The creator builds the network; MyStation makes it accessible to the world.

Over the coming weeks, MyStation will expand across smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, connected TV devices, connected cars, web browsers, and virtual and extended reality headsets, giving creators one network on every screen without building an app for each platform.

Instead of buying large bundles, viewers and listeners choose the individual networks they want to support. The platform supports Subscription-Based Premium Audiovisual Content (SPAC), a new monetization model introduced by OTTera that complements advertising-supported video on demand (AVOD), subscription video on demand (SVOD), and free ad-supported streaming television (FAST), giving owners recurring revenue tied directly to their programming. Even small, highly engaged communities can sustain meaningful media businesses through the MyStations programming model.

Powered by OTTera’s established streaming technology, MyStation provides content management, programming, scheduling, delivery, analytics, and monetization within a shared marketplace, so creators can focus on programming rather than infrastructure.

“We believe the next generation of television and audio networks will come from places the traditional industry hasn’t always looked,” added Hodge. “Musicians, athletes, podcasters, churches, independent filmmakers, influencers, and community organizations already have audiences and programming ideas. What they’ve been missing is an accessible way to turn those relationships into real media networks.”

MyStation launches with an initial collection of independent stations, with more networks and devices rolling out in the coming weeks. Creators can start for free, build their network and own their audience.

Visit https://MyStation.ai to learn more.

Media & Marketing Manager

Jadyn Hernandez

426900@email4pr.com

7472630123

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SOURCE OTTera