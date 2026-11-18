WINNIPEG, MB, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Activate, the original creator of active gaming, has been named to Deloitte’s 2026 Technology Fast 500™ list, ranking No. 112 among North America’s fastest-growing technology companies with 618% revenue growth from 2022 to 2025, driven by its proprietary gaming technology and global expansion.

The recognition follows Activate’s No. 26 ranking on Deloitte’s 2026 Technology Fast 50™ list, which highlights Canada’s fastest-growing technology companies.

Since opening its first location in Winnipeg in 2019, Activate has expanded to more than 90 locations worldwide and welcomed over 14 million Players. At the centre of that growth is proprietary gaming technology that enables Activate to continually introduce new games and experiences across its global network, keeping the experience fresh and giving Players new reasons to return.

“Being recognized among North America’s fastest-growing technology companies is a significant achievement for Activate and a reflection of the talent and dedication of our team,” said Adam Schmidt, CEO and co-founder of Activate. “Our Players have been an important part of that journey, continually inspiring us to innovate and evolve the experience. As we continue to grow, we’re focused on challenging what’s possible and creating new ways for people to connect through play.”

Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 program recognizes North American technology companies demonstrating exceptional revenue growth, innovation and entrepreneurial leadership. The rankings are based on percentage revenue growth over a three-year period, from fiscal year 2022 to 2025.

“The 2026 rankings demonstrate that established momentum and breakthrough growth can drive sustained market leadership,” said Justin Yahr, Audit & Assurance partner and National Emerging Growth Company leader, Deloitte & Touche LLP. “Nearly 70% of this year’s award winners returned as repeat honorees, reflecting the power of disciplined and sustained execution. More than 30% made the list for the first time, illustrating how quickly new players are shaping their respective sectors. Furthermore, private companies represented almost 80% of the list, a clear indication that the agility and strategic focus of private enterprises remain essential to scaling in competitive markets.”

Powering Global Growth Through Proprietary Technology

Activate’s continued expansion is supported by its investment in game development, technology and innovation. Through interactive game rooms, real-time scoring and RFID wristband technology, Players become part of the game, completing physical and mental challenges while tracking their achievements and progressing through difficulty levels.

Recent innovations include Team Mode, which allows larger groups to compete against one another, and Activate Global League, which brings teams together in global competition while they play at their local Activate locations.

As Activate continues entering new markets, its focus remains on advancing the technology and experiences that have helped establish the company as a growing force in global entertainment.

ABOUT THE DELOITTE TECHNOLOGY FAST 500 PROGRAM

Now in its 32nd year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or proprietary technology that significantly contributes to the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year (fiscal year 2022) operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year (fiscal year 2025) operating revenues of at least US$5 million, with a growth rate of 50% or greater. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America (United States and Canada).

ABOUT ACTIVATE

The games await. Behind every door, you’ll need your reflexes, your wits, and your friends to beat them. Play against the room or against each other – it’s easy to play but hard to beat. Welcome to Activate. Headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada, Activate is North America’s fastest-growing entertainment experience with more than 90 locations across Canada, the U.S., Denmark, Germany, France, Finland, Malaysia, Mexico, Norway, Sweden, the U.K., and the U.A.E.

Visit Activate and follow us on social media:

Facebook: @activategames

Instagram: @activategames

TikTok: @activategames

LinkedIn: @activategames

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SOURCE Activate