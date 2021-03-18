Jane Integrates Klarna to Offer Flexible Payment Options

With a more flexible, convenient way to pay, millions of Jane customers have more control over how they shop and a more seamless payment experience

LEHI, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Jane, a curated boutique marketplace, today announced it has integrated Klarna, a leading global retail bank, payments, and shopping service, to offer customers Klarna’s pay in 4 solutions at checkout. Jane shoppers will now have the ability to purchase the latest in women’s fashion trends, accessories, home decor, children’s clothing and more, in four equal, interest-free payments.

Jane is the latest retailer to join Klarna’s network of more than 250,000 retail partners worldwide, to offer millions of customers buy now pay later options. By providing customers with more flexibility and control, Klarna is ushering in the future of retail with a smoother way to shop and pay.

“We bring the best of small boutiques and big brands together to offer thousands of new products every day to our millions of loyal customers,” said Jane CEO Taleeb Noormohamed. “With Klarna, we now offer our value-conscious consumers greater financial control and a budget-friendly way to enhance their shopping experience.”

Klarna’s flexible payment options make it easier for the Jane community to shop for both everyday and special occasions, whether it’s a pre-loved designer handbag, trendy loungewear for the work from home set up, or the perfect gift for Mother’s Day. Now Jane customers can shop with more confidence to buy what they want, when they need it, and with the security of a trusted financial partner.

“Jane’s exceptional curation makes it a go-to source for gift-giving occasions such as Mother’s Day,” said David Sykes, Head of US at Klarna. “We’re excited to partner with Jane to offer their shoppers an even more convenient and seamless payment experience.”

The partnership announcement comes just in time for Jane customers shopping for Mother’s Day gifts. To honor moms everywhere, each week leading up to Mother’s Day Jane will award 10 prizes of $50 in Jane credit to customers who use Klarna when checking out at Jane.

This news follows a momentous 18 months for Jane as the curated boutique marketplace continues to experience skyrocketing growth. In 2020, Jane’s stable of more than 1.5 million active users helped the site reach more than $1 billion in sales since its founding in 2011. Jane also launched a loyalty program, Jane Rewards, where customers can earn points for every purchase and redeem for site credit.

About Jane

Founded in 2011, Jane is a boutique marketplace featuring the latest in women’s fashion trends, accessories, home decor, children’s clothing, and more. With an industry-leading e-commerce platform, Jane empowers small businesses around the country – both online sellers and brick and mortar shops – and helps customers stay on trend, all at amazing prices. Featuring hundreds of new products every day, Jane has everything you need to live your best, most stylish life. Six-time Inc. 5000 winner, Jane is also ranked on the Utah Business Fastest Growing Companies and a recipient of Best Workplaces’ Great Place to Work Award. To learn more, please visit Jane.com, download the app in the Apple or Google Play Stores, or follow along on Instagram.

About Klarna

We make shopping smooth. With Klarna consumers can buy now and pay later, so they can get what they love today. Klarna’s offerings to consumers and retailers include payments, social shopping, and personal finances. Over 250,000 retail partners, including H&M, IKEA, Expedia Group, Samsung, ASOS, Peloton, Abercrombie & Fitch, Nike and AliExpress have enabled Klarna’s innovative shopping experience online and in-store. Klarna is one of the most highly valued private fintechs globally with a valuation of $31 billion. Klarna was founded in 2005, has over 3,500 employees and is active in 17 countries. For more information, visit klarna.com.

