The Hot Wheels™ Legends Tour is Back with Global Hunt for Next Fan-Made Custom Hot Wheels® Die-Cast Toy

Celebrating its fourth year, the 2021 Hot Wheels™ Legends Tour presented by Mobil 1 will expand the global search for the ultimate life-size custom car to be immortalized as a 1:64 Hot Wheels die-cast model.

Kicking off in April, the Hot Wheels Legends Tour is expected to receive 10,000+ entrants across 14 countries and 5 continents.

The Tour will culminate in November with a global grand finale event, crowning the next Hot Wheels Garage of Legends™ inductee.

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, the 2021 Hot Wheels Legends Tour presented by Mobil 1 is officially open for fan car submissions. Back for its fourth year, the 2021 Hot Wheels Legends Tour will continue the Hot Wheels tradition of offering global fans the unique opportunity to have their one-of-a-kind life-size car creations forever immortalized as the next Hot Wheels Garage of Legends 1:64 die-cast toy.

In true challenger spirit, this year’s Hot Wheels Legends Tour competition is geared up to be bigger than ever before. With stops spanning 14 countries and 5 continents, the 2021 showdown will feature both live and virtual events kicking off in April with livestream stops in New Zealand (April 15), Australia (April 22), and the U.S. and Canada (April 29).

Dates for future stops will be announced soon, and fans may register or learn more about the Hot Wheels Legends Tour by visiting www.HotWheels.com/Legends. Livestreams will be available to view on the Hot Wheels Facebook page, on Walmart.com and through automotive media partners in specific countries. Live events will be returning to U.S.-based Walmart stores this summer.

“Finding time to build isn’t always easy, but with many spending more time at home in the garage over the past year, we expect to see so many more passion-project submissions for the 2021 Hot Wheels Legends Tour,” said Ted Wu, Global Head of Hot Wheels Design at Mattel. “Last year, we received thousands of entries, and with the added international stops, this year’s competition is expected to be more impressive with more vehicle variety than ever.”

In partnership with Mobil 1, Hot Wheels Legends Tour stops will have regional winners plus a Mobil 1 Fan Favorite, which will then be entered into the semi-final rounds representing the U.S. and global regions, yielding 10 finalists. The Tour will culminate at a grand finale event in November where there will be one custom car creation inducted into the Hot Wheels Garage of Legends and honored as the next Hot Wheels die-cast toy sold around the world.

In addition to being immortalized as a 1:64 die-cast toy, previous Legends Tour winners, including the 2018 winning 2JetZ™ and the 2019 winning classic coupe titled “The Nash,” will soon be available for purchase and play through the Forza™ Horizon 4 video game through the Hot Wheels Legends Car Pack on Xbox, Windows 10, iOS and Android devices.

Since its launch in 2018 to celebrate Hot Wheels 50th Anniversary, the Hot Wheels Legends Tour has grown from an American-based series of local Walmart events across the United States to the world’s largest travelling car show, bringing in builders and automotive fans through both virtual and live events. In 2021 the Hot Wheels Legends Tour will be featuring stops in a dozen new countries, including Australia with Big W, New Zealand with The Warehouse and more.

“The Mobil 1 brand is excited to again support the Hot Wheels Legends Tour,” said Ryan Allen, Senior Shopper Marketing Advisor, ExxonMobil. “We’re looking forward to continuing our partnership with Hot Wheels to showcase incredible cars, built by incredible people. We are eager to see the return of the Mobil 1 Fan Favorite, and encourage fans to vote for their favorite car at each stop to get it to the final. We are always thrilled to see there are fans who love cars as much as we do!”

Conceived in 1968 by an innovator, a rocket scientist and a car designer, Hot Wheels 1:64 scale die-cast cars were designed to look awesome and perform like no other toy. Five decades later, Hot Wheels is the number one selling toy in the world* with more than 16.5 cars sold every second. The brand has evolved from a simple, yet beloved, toy car with orange track system into a global franchise powerhouse that offers fans of all ages multi-channel play experiences.

