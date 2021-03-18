MillionaireMatch Saw Millionaire Women Members Skyrocketing Up To Look For Relationship Online

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Social distancing and closed bars, restaurants, and night clubs for over a year has certainly changed the way many people approach discovering new romance. When it comes to affluent single dating, this is no exception. In fact, in that spirit, the largest and best reviewed millionaire online dating platform MillionaireMatch recently announced the exciting results of a recent survey, going over its women member statistics.

Compared to the same time last year, MillionaireMatch has 45% more single woman members who are looking to connect with its affluent member-base, along with an 18% jump in the number of its own woman millionaires. These developments make the dating platform more valuable than ever for successful women have more potions to find a Mr. Right.

“This is very exciting news,” said Johnny Du, the Chief Operating Officer of MillionaireMatch. “Our platform has had the highest number of real millionaires and beautiful women who appreciate them even before this year’s rise in numbers. Now we have more than ever. There’s no better place online to find a quality affluent relationship that could even lead to marriage.”

According to the survey, 65% of female members described their physical appearance as “Attractive”, “Very good looking” or “Good looking. These days, women are more confident about their body, appearance and wealthy. They are brave to move first to find true love online.

Currently, there’s over 4,850,000 attractive singles on the platform. For single men to qualify they need to be making at least $200,000 a year, to avoid people being misled or other kinds of deception. MillionaireMatch also features enhanced privacy features, to help keep members safe and secure.

To learn more, please visit MillionaireMatch.com. MillionaireMatch is also available in the iOS App Store and Google Play Store.

About MillionaireMatch

MillionaireMatch is a high-quality personal and professional dating site for rich singles and millionaires. Since 2001, MillionaireMatch has been helping users connect with affluence, including top-tier professionals like doctors, lawyers, celebrities, CEOs, and entrepreneurs, looking for an array of qualities.

Contacts

Media Contact



[email protected]

Fiona Liu



+1-416-628-1072