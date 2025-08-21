Jägermeister® US Launches New Mobile Game

Showcasing its Iconic Stag as the Defender of Ice Cold Shots

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Following the success of the advertising campaign, ‘Call of the Cold’, which showcased the ultimate way to enjoy Jägermeister – ice cold – the brand is leveling up and bringing the campaign straight into your hands. Introducing Ice Cold Justice, a web-based game that transforms the iconic Stag into the fearless defender of ice cold shots, mirroring its role in ‘Call of the Cold’.

Ice Cold Justice is a timing-based button-masher in the style of a 16-bit arcade fighting game. In this fast-paced, tongue-in-cheek adventure, players help the Stag defeat the over-the-top bad guys — Sleepy Sal, The Wall, Swanky Pete, Jukebox Hog and Mr. Grump — all plotting to derail your Jägermeister ice cold shots with friends. Your mission: crush their plans, power up the celebration, and claim your spot on the leaderboard.

Why? Because epic nights deserve epic rewards. The top of the leaderboard players will score weekly prizes, including gaming consoles, a custom cornhole set, and event tickets, that will keep the celebration going long after the game has ended.

“We’re incredibly proud of the response to our Call of the Cold campaign, and we created Ice Cold Justice as a way for fans to step directly into the action,” said Cindy Wang Simms, CMO Jägermeister US. “The Stag isn’t just our legendary icon; it’s also a symbol of our uncompromising mission to ensure Jägermeister shots are always ice cold. Now players everywhere can join in on the battle to keep the celebration alive and unforgettable.”

Ice Cold Justice is free to play on Jägermeister.com. Remember: in this game, the only thing you’re fighting for is fun.

Play now. Defeat the bad guys. Win the night.

About Jägermeister®

Introduced 90 years ago, Jägermeister, German for “Master Hunter,” is one of the world’s most successful liqueurs and available in over 150 countries. The iconic taste of Jägermeister is not left to chance but is due to decades of experience, a safely guarded secret recipe consisting of 56 natural herbs, blossoms, roots and fruits including star anise, cardamom, cinnamon and ginger roots, and 383 quality checks. The botanical ingredients are extracted in their raw, unprocessed form through a gentle, weeks-long process of cold maceration to create Jägermeister’s base. The base, housed in more than 400 oak casks, then “breathes” for one full year, which is key to creating the complex and balanced flavor of Jägermeister’s legendary taste profile. Jägermeister is 35% Alc./Vol. and imported exclusively by Mast-Jägermeister US, White Plains, NY. Visit www.jagermeister.com and follow @JagermeisterUSA on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. DRINK RESPONSIBLY.

About Wolfgang

Wolfgang is a full-service creative and content agency with 50 employees across offices in LA, Detroit and NYC. Wolfgang has created a wide range of award-winning work, partnering with clients including Adidas, Halo Top, Uniqlo, Teremana Tequila, Johnston & Murphy, Georgia Pacific, Gillette, Tailored Brands, Interscope Records, Panda Express and SCUF Gaming, among others. Production and social creation play important roles at Wolfgang. With a pack of industry-leading producers, directors, photographers, editors, animators, sound engineers, and content creators, Wolfgang streamlines the creative process, delivering impactful content, efficiently and without compromise. Wolfgang is part of the Stagwell Network.

About Our Partners:

Psyop is a trailblazer in emotionally resonant visual storytelling and is globally recognized for merging artistry with cutting-edge technology.

Le Cube is an award-winning international animation studio celebrated for bold, design-driven 2D/3D work, seamlessly blending traditional craft with modern technique across commercials, series, and immersive experiences.

Pixel and Texel is a Texas-based interactive studio known for its technical precision and creative agility, delivering high-impact XR, gaming, and real-time applications for forward-thinking brands.

