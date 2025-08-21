Six Scripps channels to launch on Peacock

ION, ION Mystery, Bounce, Court TV, Court TV Legendary Trials and Scripps News now available to Peacock subscribers

CINCINNATI, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Six national channels owned by The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) – ION, ION Mystery, Bounce, Court TV, Court TV Legendary Trials and Scripps News – are now streaming as part of Peacock’s 24/7 channel offering.

ION is a leading general entertainment network featuring an expansive programming lineup that includes women’s sports, popular off-network series and more.

is a leading general entertainment network featuring an expansive programming lineup that includes women’s sports, popular off-network series and more. ION Mystery is home to some of television’s most binge-worthy dramas, docuseries and originals.

is home to some of television’s most binge-worthy dramas, docuseries and originals. Court TV is devoted to live gavel-to-gavel coverage, in-depth legal reporting, and expert analysis of the nation’s most important and compelling trials.

is devoted to live gavel-to-gavel coverage, in-depth legal reporting, and expert analysis of the nation’s most important and compelling trials. Court TV Legendary Trials features Court TV’s archived footage from some of the nation’s most gripping trials through the years.

features Court TV’s archived footage from some of the nation’s most gripping trials through the years. Bounce features a programming mix of original series and movies, theatrical motion pictures, off network series, specials and events designed for African American audiences.

features a programming mix of original series and movies, theatrical motion pictures, off network series, specials and events designed for African American audiences. Scripps News delivers compelling, context-driven news, fact-based reporting and a deeper look at the “why” of each story with objective, impactful storytelling.

These always-on channels build upon a robust collection of beloved fan-favorite content across categories, including Sports (NFL, Premier League), News (NBC News, Sky News, TODAY), Entertainment (WWE and Saturday Night Live); and dozens more channels for every fan, from reality, true crime, Spanish-language, comedy and more.

Becca McCarter, The E.W. Scripps Company, (513) 410-2425, rebecca.mccarter@scripps.com

Bernadette Simpao, NBCUniversal, Bernadette.Simpao@nbcuni.com

Sydney Schwartz, NBCUniversal, Sydney.Schwartz@nbcuni.com

About Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) is a diversified media company focused on creating connection. As one of the nation’s largest local TV broadcasters, Scripps serves communities with quality, objective local journalism and operates a portfolio of more than 60 stations in 40+ markets. Scripps reaches households across the U.S. with national news outlets Scripps News and Court TV and popular entertainment brands ION, Bounce, Grit, ION Mystery, ION Plus and Laff. Scripps is the nation’s largest holder of broadcast spectrum. Scripps Sports serves professional and college sports leagues, conferences and teams with local market depth and national broadcast reach of up to 100% of TV households. Founded in 1878, Scripps is the steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, and its longtime motto is: “Give light and the people will find their own way.”

About Peacock

Peacock is the streaming home of NBCUniversal, one of the world’s leading media and entertainment companies. Fans can stream thousands of hours of culture-defining entertainment, including current seasons of NBC and Bravo series; exclusive and critically acclaimed Originals; blockbuster and award-winning recent films from Universal Pictures, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination, and Focus Features; America’s premier live sports and events, including the Olympic and Paralympic Games, the NFL and the NBA; live daily news; and an expansive library of beloved films and TV shows. Built on powerful technology, Peacock is an engaging entertainment destination with interactive, innovative features that bring NBCUniversal’s fan-favorite content to life at home and on the go. Visit PeacockTV.com to learn more.

