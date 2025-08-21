UNIVERSITY RESEARCH PROGRAM NOW ACCEPTING RESEARCH PROPOSALS TO EMPOWER INNOVATION IN MATERIAL HANDLING

GREENE, N.Y., Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The University Research Program is now accepting proposals through Oct. 31, 2025, for its next funding cycle. The Raymond Corporation, a Toyota Material Handling North America (TMHNA) brand, created the University Research Program to encourage and support professors and student researchers to apply their engineering and technical skills to foster innovative research that propels the material handling industry forward.

Now in its eighth cycle, the sponsored research program is accepting applications for grant funding that can reach up to $500,000. Selected proposals may receive total financial support of up to $250,000 for one year of research. Open to North American universities, proposals will be evaluated based on innovation, feasibility and potential for future commercial application.

“In an ever-changing material handling landscape, innovation is fueled by curiosity, collaboration and the endless pursuit of knowledge,” said Brett Wood, president & CEO, TMHNA. “By investing in research and collaborating with respected academic institutions, we are not only adapting to change but also shaping the future of our industry. Our commitment to the University Research Program reflects a dedication to advancing emerging innovations and ensuring their continued growth for years to come.”

Previous grant recipients have explored topics such as flexibility in logistics systems and automation; virtual reality (VR) and operator productivity; omnichannel facilities and vehicle routing; and robotics. Proposal themes for this cycle in the following areas are encouraged; however, alternative themes are welcome, given the broad nature and constant evolution of material handling:

Adapting material handling for next-generation operators

Advanced battery and supporting technologies Novel battery chemistries Thermal management strategies Integrated/structural battery designs Innovative battery management systems Hybrid energy storage solutions

Circular economy and lifestyle design and sustainability

Energy recovery systems for lift truck applications

Full-/semiautomation warehouse innovation

Intelligent perception and contextual awareness

Interoperation of real-time location system-connected and autonomous vehicles

Operator assist and awareness

Sensors fusion for enhanced perception

Warehouse and fleet-level optimization

As part of the process, the program will also accept optional concept papers prior to submission of the final proposal. This step in the process is a way for professors and student researchers to connect with the University Research Program reviewers for initial input of their submission. Professors and researchers are encouraged (but not required) to submit a one-page concept paper explaining their proposal. The initial papers must be submitted by Aug. 31, 2025.

For more information on the University Research Program and details of the application process, visit www.universityresearchprogram.com or contact universityresearchprogram@raymondcorp.com.

