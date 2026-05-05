Jade Leader Announces CDN$50,000 Sale of Rough Wyoming Jade and Adopts Semi-Annual Financial Reporting

Jade Leader Corp., (“Jade Leader” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce its initial sale of 1,200 pounds (approximately 544 kg) of rough Wyoming ornamental nephrite Jades to a customer fabricating tiles and backlit ornamental architectural surfaces (See November 20, 2025 release: NR 25-05). The Jade to fill in this order was produced in 2019 and shipped from our secure storage facility. This jade was a product of our early Wyoming exploration, where over 22 tonnes of ornamental Jade material was collected from two short trenches. The exploration focus subsequently changed to the more uniform, “gem” jades of the nearby Sky zone, Scorpion and Toad properties. This sale leaves us with an inventory of 20,865 kilos of similar ornamental Jade. See below for more information on our Wyoming Jade program.

“This sale is a major milestone that opens entirely new and potentially large-scale markets for luxury architectural products fabricated from ornamental-quality nephrite Jades from our Wyoming projects,” stated JP Jutras, P.Geol, Jade Leader President and Director. “Prices realized on this first sale are in line with our expectations as well as the current world market for ornamental/carving material in this quantity.”

Wyoming State Royalties

As a long-standing mining state that produces many mineral commodities, Wyoming has a modern royalty regime to ensure that all mining production and mineral sales from the state benefit state projects, education, infrastructure and the State’s permanent fund for future generations. As with our previous sales of gem material, a combined 12% royalty, minus allowable operational deductions, will be paid on our sales of ornamental Jades.

Adoption of Semi-Annual Financial Reporting

Additionally, the Company announces that it has elected to rely upon Coordinated Blanket Order 51 – 933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers (“CBO 51-933”) and adopt semi-annual financial reporting. This news release is being filed pursuant to CBO 51-933. CBO 51-933 allows eligible venture issuers to voluntarily amend their disclosure from a quarterly to a semi-annual financial reporting framework. The Company’s fiscal year ends on September 30. Under the provisions of CBO 51-933, the Company can be exempted from the requirements to file quarterly financial statements for each of its first and third fiscal quarters, together with associated management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A”), for so long as it continues to meet all eligibility criteria under CBO 51-933. The Company confirms it meets this applicable eligibility criteria, which include being a venture issuer with annual revenues of less than $10 million. Accordingly, the Company does not intend to file interim financial statements and associated MD&A for the nine months ended June 30, 2026, nor the first quarter of fiscal 2027, three months ended December 31, 2026. The Company will also not be required to file any interim financial statements and associated MD&A for any subsequent quarters for the first quarter ended December 31 and third quarter ended June 30 in each fiscal year, subject to ongoing availability of, and compliance with, CBO 51-933.

Ongoing Jade Product Development

The Company’s ornamental jade marketing efforts are based on selling representative samples of previously collected materials that have striking potential for luxury backlit architectural pieces, focal points and inserts. As opposed to typical ornamental stones such as granite and marble, which are quarried in multi-tonne blocks, our Wyoming ornamental jade is extracted as discrete rounded to angular blocks ranging in size from a few kilos to over a tonne, making it possible to slab individual blocks with a natural “live edge” which is rare for natural ornamental stone. Combining both vein and pattern matching with LED backlighting, the stone has shown excellent potential for unique architectural statement pieces. This development process and some results to date are illustrated below.

Figure 1

1A: Field harvesting of natural nephrite jade blocks with varying shapes.

1B: Variety of jade blocks in the field, showing both size and natural shape variability.

1C: Jade blocks, cleaned, weighed and stacked on pallets for storage/shipping.

1D: Field cutting of Jade in a 36 inch saw to produce thin cut tiles.

1E: Field cut tile with original live edges, roughly 36 x 28 cm, shown backlit in natural sunlight. Thickness is approximately 3 to 5 mm.

1F: Stone photographed in high resolution with LED backlighting in studio for CAD modeling.

1G: The original tile image is cropped and duplicated for digital modeling and assembly in a digital photomosaic.

1H: A digital prototype assembly of 4 tiles with live edges, showing natural patterns emerging from bookmatching techniques.

1I: Exploring how the slab could be cropped and differently assembled to show design versatility potential of single stones.

1J-K: As 1 H, with a completely different pattern created by digitally assembling the same tiles, cropped in a different way.

Ornamental Jade Target Summary

Our trenching and Jade collection program, undertaken in 2019, outlined the ornamental Jade bearing system in both outcrop and subcrop over more than 200 meters, with widths varying between 2 to 4 meters (See Press Release 19-07, October 24 2019). Two trenches were excavated across the system for jade characterization and harvesting. Each trench had a 3 meter maximum width and 1.5 meter maximum depth. These two shallow trenches were spaced 180 meters apart, so approximately only 3% of the known strike length of this jade bearing zone was tested.

Qualified person

Jean-Pierre Jutras, P.Geol., President of the Company, is the Company’s Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Jutras and Jade Leader personnel have maintained full chain of custody of all sample materials which are the subject of this update throughout the extraction and testing process and have approved the technical disclosure contained in this news release.

About Jade Leader Corp.

Jade Leader, with a board of directors having over 120 years of combined experience as mineral exploration geologists with proven records of discoveries, is led by J.P. Jutras, who is also an internationally recognized jade carver with over 30 years of experience.

“Jean-Pierre Jutras”

Jean-Pierre Jutras, President/Director

For Further Information Contact:

Jean Pierre Jutras at 1.403.233.0464

Web: http://www.jadeleader.ca

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Except for the historical and present factual information contained herein, the matters set forth in this news release, including words such as “expects”, “projects”, “plans”, “anticipates” and similar expressions, are forward-looking information that represents management of Jade Leader’s internal projections, expectations or beliefs concerning, among other things, future operating results and various components thereof or the economic performance of Jade Leader. The projections, estimates and beliefs contained in such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Jade Leader’s actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, those described in Jade Leader’s filings with the Canadian securities authorities. Accordingly, holders of Jade Leader shares and potential investors are cautioned that events or circumstances could cause results to differ materially from those predicted. Jade Leader disclaims any responsibility to update these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Jade Leader Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire