Architectural Decor Brands Select HawkSearch to Elevate eCommerce Search

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a leader in AI-powered marketing technology, announced today that Barron Designs and AZ Faux, two architectural decor brands under the same parent company, have selected HawkSearch to power search and product discovery across their eCommerce websites, serving a combined audience of more than 270,000 monthly visitors. As visual search and AI-powered discovery become expectations rather than differentiators, brands selling design-driven products are turning to HawkSearch to meet shoppers where they are.

“Architectural decor is a visually driven category where customers often struggle to describe exactly what they are looking for,” said Ari Kahn, President and CEO of Bridgeline Digital. “HawkSearch’s AI-powered search and visual discovery capabilities are built for exactly this kind of buying journey, helping shoppers find the right product whether they search by description, style, or image.”

Search That Understands How Shoppers Actually Buy

Barron Designs, a leader in handcrafted architectural elements with more than 50 years of experience, and AZ Faux, a provider of decorative faux stone, brick, and timber products, serve homeowners, builders, designers, and contractors across the United States. Customers in this category often search by feel and appearance rather than product name, looking for something like a light brown beam or a rustic stone wall panel. HawkSearch’s AI-powered search, visual search, product recommendations, and unified content search all enable shoppers to discover products more easily, supporting higher conversion rates and increased average order value.

In addition to improving product discovery, merchandising teams will also benefit from automation and data-driven controls to better manage product visibility and promotions. The platform will also support stronger SEO performance through dynamic content and landing pages, while instant search interactions and optimized relevancy tuning will deliver a faster, more engaging user experience.

About Bridgeline

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. HawkSearch, Bridgeline’s AI-powered platform, delivers intelligent search experiences for both B2B and B2C brands across a wide range of industries. To learn more, visit www.bridgeline.com .

Contact:

Kelly Maltman

SVP of Marketing

Bridgeline Digital

press@bridgeline.com

SOURCE: Bridgeline Digital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire