HydroCorp Honored as Company of the Year in Environmental Services in the 2026 American Business Awards(R)

Gold recognition emphasizes the critical nature and safety impact of HydroCorp’s work protecting 600+ water systems

HydroCorp, the trusted leader in water safety and compliance for public water systems, hospitals, and industrial facilities across the United States, has been named a Gold winner in the Company of the Year category for Environmental Services in the 24th Annual American Business Awards®.

The company’s nomination highlighted ongoing efforts to help utilities and facilities of all sizes overcome challenges including staffing shortages, limited budgets, and regulatory non-compliance. Key initiatives included HydroCorp’s expansion into California, the Pacific Northwest, and the South; introduction of the newest iteration of the HydroSoft software to streamline digital cross-connection control operations; and widespread public awareness campaigns.

Judges recognized HydroCorp’s work advancing compliance in both high- and low-enforcement states to protect community drinking water, as well as initiatives to educate both industry professionals and the public about backflow prevention. One judge wrote, “HydroCorp presents a strong nomination supported by decades of industry expertise, national expansion, and meaningful innovation in cross-connection control. Its integrated approach…demonstrates clear market leadership.”

“This recognition reflects the impact of our team’s efforts supporting safety and compliance, and the incredible trust our customers across the country have placed in us,” says Chris Spain, HydroCorp CEO. “As we continue to grow, expand our reach and services, and introduce new technology, our mission remains our focus: to protect people, water, and critical piping infrastructure.

More than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. “Organizations across the United States continue to set a high standard for innovation and performance,” says Stevie Awards President Maggie Miller. “The breadth and quality of nominations submitted to the 2026 American Business Awards reflect a dynamic and competitive business environment, where organizations are finding new ways to drive growth, deliver value, and make an impact.”

Details about the American Business Awards and the full list of 2026 Stevie winners can be found at www.ABA.StevieAwards.com.

About HydroCorp

For more than four decades, HydroCorp has been dedicated to advancing drinking water safety and compliance nationwide. Specializing in cross-connection control, backflow prevention, and detailed piping system schematics, HydroCorp stands out for its integrated use of technology and deep industry expertise. The company’s commitment to excellence is reflected in its history of delivering top-tier water management solutions. For additional information, visit www.hydrocorpinc.com.

Contact Information

Julie Rasco

Vice President, Marketing

jrasco@hydrocorpinc.com

214-538-1907

SOURCE: HydroCorp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire