Jackbit Rebrands as Jack.com, Confirms NEWBONUS Promo Code for New Users

Jack.com has confirmed NEWBONUS as the official promotional code for new users as the platform transitions from the Jackbit brand to its new identity, Jack.com.

The move forms part of a broader rebranding initiative aimed at simplifying the platform’s brand identity while maintaining the same sportsbook and casino infrastructure previously associated with Jackbit.

Verified Welcome Offer with NEWBONUS

New users registering on the platform can apply the NEWBONUS code during account creation to access the current welcome incentives available on Jack.com.

The welcome package currently includes:

A risk-free sports bet

Free casino spins for selected slot titles

Full eligibility requirements, wagering conditions, and bonus mechanics are detailed on the official Jack.com website and may change over time.

Sportsbook and Casino Offering

Jack.com operates as an online betting platform providing both sportsbook betting and casino gaming.

The platform offers access to:

Pre-match and live sports betting markets

A range of casino games, including slots and table games

A 24/7 live dealer casino experience

Ongoing player promotions and rewards

Users can fund their accounts using supported cryptocurrencies and other payment methods, depending on jurisdiction.

Transition from Jackbit to Jack.com

The transition from Jackbit to Jack.com reflects a strategic shift toward a shorter and more recognisable brand identity.

While the domain and branding are evolving, the core platform, account systems, and product offering remain unchanged. Users familiar with Jackbit can therefore continue to access the same sportsbook and casino environment during the transition.

How to Register on Jack.com

New users can create an account directly on the Jack.com website and enter the NEWBONUS code during registration.

Once registration is complete and qualifying conditions are met, eligible bonuses are credited in accordance with the platform’s promotional terms.

Phil Lowe, an industry analyst, commented:

“The transition from Jackbit to Jack.com reflects a broader trend across the online betting sector toward shorter and clearer brand identities. Retaining the NEWBONUS code provides continuity for new users during the platform’s transition.”

About Jack.com

Jack.com is an online betting platform offering sportsbook and casino gaming to users in select jurisdictions worldwide. The platform provides access to live and pre-match sports betting markets, casino games, and promotional incentives for registered players.

In March 2026, the platform began transitioning from the Jackbit brand as part of a wider rebranding initiative.

Compliance Notice

Promotions are available to eligible new users only. Age restrictions, geographic availability, wagering requirements, payment availability, and other platform-specific terms apply.