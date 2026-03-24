Be Water Restocks on Amazon Following Initial Inventory Sell-Through

Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTCID:INKW), owner and operator of a 60,000-square-foot bottling facility in Marion, North Carolina, and producer of the premium artesian spring water brand Be Water™, today announced that Be Water has restocked on Amazon following the sell-through of its initial inventory.

The initial Be Water product listing on Amazon resulted in a full sell-through, after which inventory was replenished to meet continued demand.

Customer activity during the initial offering included verified reviews referencing product taste, packaging, and overall quality. These inputs represent early consumer feedback within Amazon’s retail environment, where product visibility and conversion are influenced by review activity and purchasing behavior.

Amazon is a widely utilized national e-commerce platform where product performance can be observed through inventory turnover, customer reviews, and repeat purchase activity. The recent sell-through and restock provide an initial indicator of consumer response as Greene Concepts continues to expand distribution of Be Water.

The Company’s focus remains on maintaining consistent supply and monitoring product movement across sales channels.

“Selling through our initial Amazon inventory and restocking shortly thereafter reflects a strong early response from consumers,” said Lenny Greene, President and CEO of Greene Concepts, Inc. “We are focused on maintaining product availability and continuing to execute across our distribution channels.”

Mr. Greene continues, “Following restocking, inventory has continued to move at a steady pace, reflecting ongoing consumer interest in the Be Water brand. Across Amazon listings, the product has generated over 500 customer reviews, providing validation of consumer receptivity. We will continue monitoring performance as we expand availability.”

The Company will continue to evaluate customer response and inventory trends as part of its broader distribution efforts.

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About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (https://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company’s flagship product, Be Water™, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts’ beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion,North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company’s current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company’s business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Greene Concepts, Inc.

Investor Relations

IR@greeneconcepts.com

SOURCE: Greene Concepts Inc.

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