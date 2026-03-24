Orlando Dreamers Launch “Orlando on Deck” Grassroots Marketing Campaign

The campaign includes a refreshed website and a new team shop selling Fan Packs

Fan Packs allow people to show their support for bringing Major League Baseball to Orlando as well as gain priority status in the season ticket queue

The Orlando City Baseball Dreamers (“Orlando Dreamers” or the “Dreamers”) have launched a marketing campaign aimed at connecting with local fans and demonstrating that Orlando is a major league city that is ready to support Major League Baseball.

Baseball Hall-of-Famer and Orlando Dreamers Major League Baseball Ambassador Barry Larkin, said, “Local fan support is important to Major League Baseball. We want to show the league that when comparing expansion and relocation cities, Orlando is THE best option without question. We know that the metrics prove that – population growth, tourism numbers, media market. Now, we need our local fans to prove it, as well.”

“Orlando, we heard you,” quipped Orlando Dreamers MLB Strategic Advisor and local baseball legend Johnny Damon in response to fan sentiment. “We’ve got a new logo, new gear and a new way for you to show your support. Orlando, we are in the on-deck circle when it comes to expansion or relocation, and we need you to step up to the plate and show your support.”

The Dreamers’ “Orlando on Deck” campaign will focus on community outreach, supporting youth sports initiatives – specifically baseball-related initiatives – and promoting Orlando Dreamers merchandise and giveaways. An emphasis is being placed on merchandise known as “fan packs.” There are three types of fan packs with varying items and benefits associated with each type, including priority access to season tickets.

Orlando Dreamers CMO Andrew Herdliska said, “In the spirit of Pat Williams, we created what we are calling ‘fan packs.’ Instead of a generic season ticket deposit, we are trying to have as much fun as possible while also showing Major League Baseball that we have an incredibly passionate fanbase that cares deeply about having MLB in town. We are working with many local partners – both businesses and non-profits – because it is important to the Dreamers that baseball benefits as many locals as possible.”

In addition to incorporating feedback from fans, the Dreamers drew on expertise from contributors such as Top Story Studios, Fischer Creative and Bigeye Agency among others. Some of the Dreamers community events happened due to partnerships with The Central Florida Miracle League, Little League Baseball, Babe Ruth Baseball, Crooked Can Brewery and Make-A-Wish Central and Northern Florida.

Orlando Dreamers Co-Founder and COO Jim Schnorf said, “This new phase is extremely exciting, and it is the next step to bringing Major League Baseball to Orlando. We are focused on making the most compelling case for expansion or relocation, and having exuberant fan support is critical to our effort. That is why we are emphasizing the fan packs.”

With all of the changes to its marketing, it is of note that the effort to bring Major League Baseball to Orlando has not changed its name. “Our group is still called the Orlando Dreamers as a way to honor Pat Williams’ vision of bringing an MLB expansion team to Orlando,” said Herdliska. “But the baseball team is going to be the community’s team, and, when the time is right, we want the community to be involved in choosing the baseball team’s name, colors, and mascot.”

Orlando is experiencing a growth boom according to the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau. The city is the number one metro in job growth, population growth and nominal GDP growth among the 30 most-populous regions. Orlando is the #15 media market in the country, having passed Miami, Denver, and Minneapolis-St. Paul in recent years, and it is anticipated that Orlando will pass Detroit soon to become the #14 media market, the largest without an MLB team. Meanwhile, tourism continues to surge, including meaningfully increased travel resulting from the recent opening of the Epic Universe theme park located a short distance from the Dreamers’ proposed stadium site. The Orlando metro area is the most-visited destination in North America Orlando welcomed almost 80 million tourists in 2025, and revenues from the Tourist Development Tax again set an all-time record for the most recent fiscal year at approximately $384.6 million dollars.

The Orlando Dreamers previously reported that based on an independent study completed in 2023, bringing Major League Baseball to Orlando and playing in the planned domed stadium located on the 35.5 acre parcel adjacent to SeaWorld and the Orange County Convention Center will yield approximately 25,000 permanent jobs and create in excess of $40 billion dollars in economic impact to Orange County over 30 years. In addition, the study concluded that the MLB initiative would generate an additional $26 million annually in Tourist Development Taxes.

About Orlando City Baseball Dreamers, LLC

Orlando City Baseball Dreamers, LLC was established to bring Major League Baseball to Orlando and Central Florida. Updates can be found at www.OrlandoDreamers.com. Fan packs and more information can be found at OrlandoDreamersTeamShop.com.

Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies

1-800-733-2447

dreamers@redchip.com

SOURCE: Orlando City Baseball Dreamers, LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire