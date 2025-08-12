EclipseAtlas.com Launches: A Unique Online Museum and Guide to Solar Eclipse Cartography

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Today marks the debut of EclipseAtlas.com, a groundbreaking online collection dedicated to the art and science of solar eclipse mapping. Launched on August 12, 2025 — the one-year pre-anniversary of the next total solar eclipse over Greenland, Iceland, and Spain — Eclipse Atlas offers an unparalleled resource for eclipse enthusiasts, historians, and travelers alike.

Featuring over 2,000 historic and modern eclipse maps dating from 1654 to the present, Eclipse Atlas stands as the world’s premier gallery of eclipse cartography. Each map is carefully catalogued, described, and celebrated for its scientific and artistic significance.

Eclipse Atlas serves two core missions:

A Museum of Historic Eclipse Maps – Preserving and showcasing all noteworthy eclipse maps since the first was published in 1654, and drawing lessons from these works to inform today’s eclipse cartography. A Guide to Future Eclipses – Presenting detailed, expertly crafted maps for upcoming eclipses to help travelers choose the best locations to experience the awe-inspiring spectacle of totality. Maps and animations are currently provided for three major upcoming total solar eclipses:

August 12, 2026 – Over Greenland, Iceland , and Spain August 2, 2027 – Over Spain, North Africa , and Arabia July 22, 2028 – Over Australia and New Zealand



Created by Michael Zeiler, renowned eclipse cartographer, Eclipse Atlas is both a passion project and a public service. “A total solar eclipse is nature’s most wondrous sight,” says Zeiler. “Eclipse Atlas is your guide to the beauty of totality — past, present, and future.”

For more information or to explore the collection, visit www.EclipseAtlas.com.

Media Contact:

Michael Zeiler

EclipseAtlas.com

(808) 289-2854

michael@eclipseatlas.com

