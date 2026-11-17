WASHINGTON, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Today, the Sine Institute of Policy & Politics at American University announced its class of 2027 Sine Fellows and Distinguished Lecturers. This accomplished cohort — the ninth class since the Institute’s founding — will bring a wealth of experience to campus and explore some of the most consequential issues shaping the future of American democracy, public policy, leadership, technology, and society.

In seminars that are connected by a theme of Technology, AI, and the Future of Democracy, Fellows and Distinguished Lecturers will share perspectives on the rapidly evolving relationship between artificial intelligence, journalism, and the future of democratic information. They will also discuss the future of defense and national security, technology, innovation, and government policy; the leadership challenges facing industries critical to America’s global competitiveness; and caregiving as a national policy and leadership priority. Together, these conversations will build on real-world experiences, offer diverse perspectives and innovative ideas, and engage students and the AU community in critical discussions about the policies and leadership decisions that will shape America’s future.

The members of the 2027 Sine Institute cohort are:

Naomi Nix, senior technology correspondent, TIME Magazine

Eric Fanning, president and chief executive officer, Aerospace Industries Association (AIA), 22 nd Secretary of the US Army

Steve Schwab, chief executive officer, the Elizabeth Dole Foundation

The Sine Institute will also welcome as 2027 Distinguished Lecturers Soman Chainani, bestselling author and filmmaker known for The School for Good and Evil series and thriller Young World, and Kathy Kim, AU alum and Senior AI Advisor, U.S. Federal Government.

“The Sine Institute connects American University’s students with the leaders shaping conversations and decisions across key sectors as they prepare to lead in a complex, changing world,” said AU Interim President David Marchick. “This outstanding group of fellows will bring valuable real-world experience to our campus and help our students think critically about the challenges and opportunities that will define their generation.”

As a non-partisan platform for policy innovation and discussion of some of the world’s most pressing challenges, the Sine Institute plays an essential role in American University’s unique experiential education that connects students to the leaders and practitioners who are shaping the future of policy, business, and culture. The Sine Institute was made possible through a $10 million gift from AU alumnus, trustee, and entrepreneur Jeff Sine, (SIS/BA ’76), and Samira Sine, a respected journalist and advocate for women and children.

“What makes this cohort so exciting is the opportunity to bring together leaders who are working at the forefront of some of the most important issues of our time and to connect their experiences directly with the next generation of leaders,” said Amy K. Dacey, executive director of the Sine Institute. “From artificial intelligence and the future of journalism to national security, technological innovation, and the future of caregiving, our Fellows will challenge students to think beyond traditional boundaries, ask difficult questions, and explore practical solutions. At the Sine Institute, we believe the most meaningful learning happens when academic inquiry meets real-world experience. We look forward to creating those opportunities for our students and the broader American University community this spring.”

The new Sine Fellows will be introduced to the AU community, the media, and the public at large during a special event on January 27th, 2027.

More information about the Sine Institute’s programming, previous Fellows and Distinguished Lecturers, and upcoming opportunities is available here.

About the Sine institute for Policy & Politics

The Sine Institute of Policy & Politics at American University is one of the nation’s premier forums for the study and discussion of the most pressing challenges of the 21st century. As an incubator for policy innovation, the Sine Institute is committed to bringing students together with national and global changemakers to search for common ground and cultivate solutions to today’s most pressing challenges.

About American University

American University leverages the power and purpose of scholarship, learning and community to impact our changing world. AU’s faculty, students, staff and alumni shape the future from artificial intelligence to civic life and the sciences. Building on our 133-year history of education and research, AU is committed to addressing the world’s pressing issues.

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SOURCE American University