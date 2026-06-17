ITPS Canada to Launch International Tactical Training Centre Operations in North Bay on July 6

New dedicated facility at Jack Garland Airport positions North Bay as a future centre of excellence for NATO and allied fighter pilot training

North Bay, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – June 17, 2026) – The International Test Pilots School Canada (ITPS Canada) today announced that its International Tactical Training Centre (ITTC) will officially begin operations in North Bay on Monday, July 6, 2026, marking a major milestone in the company’s investment in Northern Ontario and Canada’s role in allied defence training.

The launch follows ITPS Canada’s acquisition of a hangar facility at the Jack Garland Airport and significant capital renovations to establish a dedicated state of the art aviation training, maintenance, and operations centre in North Bay.

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The new North Bay operation will support approximately 60 staff and welcome students, instructors, visiting military personnel, customers, and industry partners to the community as ITTC begins delivering advanced tactical aviation training from its new Canadian home.

“Today marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for ITPS Canada,” said Dave Lohse, the organization’s Chief Executive Officer. “The relocation and expansion of ITTC reflects our commitment to supporting NATO and allied nations with world-class tactical flight training while strengthening Canada’s position as a global leader in military aviation training. With its world-class airport facilities, abundant airspace and proud military heritage, North Bay provides the ideal environment to build a next-generation training centre capable of preparing future fighter pilots for increasingly complex operational environments.”

ITTC provides fighter lead-in training and advanced tactical training programs delivered by experienced allied military veteran instructor pilots in a dedicated operational environment. The North Bay campus brings together world-class expertise, access to expansive Canadian airspace, advanced training systems, and a uniquely Canadian four-season operating environment.

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North Bay was selected for its unique combination of strategic airspace, aviation infrastructure, military heritage, and community support. The region offers access to uncongested training airspace, diverse weather conditions, and a location that enables pilots to train together in an operationally realistic environment alongside NATO, Five Eyes and allied air arms, enhancing interoperability and operational effectiveness.

“The launch of ITTC in North Bay gives us the ability to deliver the kind of tactical training environment our customers are looking for, with room to expand to meet future training needs,” said Brendan Pierce, Vice President, Tactical Training, ITTC. “Modern air forces need training that is relevant to their operational requirements, adaptable to their specific needs and delivered to the standards they expect. North Bay provides access to exceptional airspace, realistic weather conditions and the flexibility to build training programs that prepare pilots for the environments they will encounter throughout their careers. That’s a significant advantage only ITTC can offer our customers.”

ITTC’s move to North Bay builds on ITPS Canada’s recent announcement that it has signed an agreement with Leonardo for six M-346 T Block 20 advanced jet trainers, with options for an additional six aircraft. Expected to enter service beginning in 2029, the aircraft will be based at ITTC in North Bay and will support the expansion of advanced tactical fighter pilot training for NATO and allied air forces.

To fully realize this opportunity, ITPS Canada is planning its next phase of growth at the Jack Garland Airport, including a purpose-built aviation training campus of approximately 64,000 square feet on adjacent airport lands. The proposed expansion represents an estimated capital investment of approximately $35 million and would allow ITTC to significantly increase training capacity in response to growing demand from NATO and allied air forces. At full scale, the expanded campus is expected to support 120 to 200 highly skilled aerospace and defence jobs in North Bay contributing to Canada’s broader defence industrial objectives.

For more than 25 years, ITPS Canada has delivered aviation training excellence to pilots and military personnel from more than 29 air arms worldwide. While ITPS Canada remains internationally recognized as a leader in flight test training in London, Ontario, the strategic move to relocate ITTC to North Bay allows the division to scale its existing tactical training capacity to meet growing demand from allied nations, enhancing Canadian sovereign capability.

As global demand for tactical aviation training continues to grow, ITTC is positioned to provide NATO and allied air forces with a flexible, responsive and operationally focused training solution delivered in the skies over Canada.

About ITPS Canada

ITPS Canada is a global leader in flight test and military aviation training, having delivered highly specialized flight test and tactical training for 25 years in Canada. Through its International Test Pilots School, International Tactical Training Centre and engineering divisions, ITPS Canada provides advanced aviation training, aircraft maintenance and engineering services to military and civilian customers around the world.

About ITTC

The International Tactical Training Centre provides advanced military aviation training for NATO and allied air forces. Operating from North Bay, Ontario, ITTC delivers tactical fighter pilot training programs designed to develop the skills, knowledge, and operational mindset required for success in modern military aviation environments.

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