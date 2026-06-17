CJ 4DPLEX ANNOUNCES SONY PICTURES’ ‘SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY’ SHOT FOR SCREENX

For the first time ever, “Shot for SCREENX” captures filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton’s creative vision, in collaboration with Sony Pictures Entertainment, presenting a unique version of the film specifically designed for panoramic SCREENX auditoriums

BURBANK, Calif., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — CJ 4DPLEX, the world’s leading producer of premium cinema formats and immersive theater experiences, announced today that Sony Pictures’ highly anticipated Spider-Man: Brand New Day, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, has been “Shot for SCREENX” as the company rolls out a brand new initiative for the company’s immersive 270-degree panoramic cinema format.

Sony Pictures’ Spider-Man: Brand New Day marks the first time CJ 4DPLEX collaborated with the filmmakers of a Spider-Man film from on-set production through theatrical exhibition, providing them with a new creative canvas. Designed specifically for SCREENX, the experience is an authentic extension of the filmmakers’ vision that further brings fans into the world of Spider-Man™, surrounding audiences in ways uniquely possible in SCREENX auditoriums.

“CJ 4DPLEX and their team came to the set of Spider-Man: Brand New Day to shoot footage that you will experience specifically for SCREENX auditoriums,” said Destin Daniel Cretton. “This is something truly unique.”

“Shot for SCREENX represents an exciting evolution for our format,” said Jun Bang, CEO, CJ 4DPLEX. “By working closely with Sony Pictures and Destin Daniel Cretton, and by utilizing our proprietary SCREENX production tools and presentation technology, we are able to expand the film’s visual canvas while preserving the director’s creative vision. Our goal is to create a more encompassing experience that brings audiences closer to the story, the action, and the world of Spider-Man.”

“Sony Pictures and filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton have been exceptional partners to CJ 4DPLEX, and Spider-Man represents the kind of event franchise that demonstrates the power of premium theatrical formats,” said Don Savant, CEO & President, Americas, CJ 4DPLEX. “We’re proud to continue our collaboration on Sony Pictures’ Spider-Man: Brand New Day with a SCREENX presentation that celebrates the scale, energy and emotional depth of this beloved character in a way uniquely suited for the theatrical environment.”

Advance tickets for Sony Pictures’ Spider-Man: Brand New Day in SCREENX are now on sale at participating theater circuit websites and ticketing platforms including SCREENXtickets.com. Fans are encouraged to buy tickets early for the enhanced presentation, available for a limited theatrical run in select SCREENX auditoriums nationwide and internationally.

SCREENX is the world’s first multi-projection cinema format, expanding select scenes of a film beyond the traditional frame and onto the side walls of the theater to create a 270-degree panoramic viewing environment. By surrounding audiences with imagery curated specifically for the format, SCREENX places moviegoers at the center of the story and delivers a theatrical experience that cannot be replicated at home.

Together, CJ 4DPLEX and Sony Pictures continue to advance the premium moviegoing experience, offering audiences innovative ways to experience major blockbuster films on the big screen.

About CJ 4DPLEX

CJ 4DPLEX is a proud subsidiary of CJ Group, Korea’s leading lifestyle and culture company. Headquartered in Sangam, Seoul, we design and develop immersive cinema technologies that inspire audiences worldwide. Guided by creativity, technology, and cultural vision, we are committed to redefining the future of cinema starting right here in Korea.

CJ 4DPLEX is redefining the moviegoing experience across many countries worldwide, working with the world’s top exhibitors to deliver SCREENX, 4DX and ULTRA 4DX to audiences everywhere. From the United States to Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, our global presence keeps growing driven by our mission to make immersive storytelling the standard in cinema. Innovation drives us to connect people beyond language and borders through shared experiences.

About SCREENX

SCREENX is the world’s most immersive platform, breaking free from the boundaries of a single screen to place audiences at the heart of the story.

With visuals flowing seamlessly across the walls, SCREENX connects film and space, creating moments of true natural immersion. Every sequence is curated to reflect the director’s vision, turning each film into a journey only SCREENX can deliver.

CJ 4DPLEX can be found at www.cj4dplex.com.

About Sony Pictures’ Spider-Man: Brand New Day

It’s a BRAND NEW DAY for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control. But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves – a powerful villain no one can even see.

The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film is written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers and Justin Kuritzkes. Based on the MARVEL Comic Book by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, Kevin Feige, p.g.a., Amy Pascal, p.g.a., Avi Arad and Rachel O’Connor, p.g.a. produced the film. Executive Producers are Louis D’Esposito and David Cain. The film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo. Credits not final.

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SOURCE CJ 4DPLEX