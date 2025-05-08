ITN and Magnite Launch First Programmatic Solution for Local Linear TV in the US Market

NEW YORK, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ITN , the leader in automated activation technology for local TV, and Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the largest independent sell-side advertising company, today announced a breakthrough collaboration to modernize the execution of local TV advertising, enabling advertisers to transact live linear ads from local TV stations programmatically for the first time.

The local TV advertising market is expected to reach $21 billion in the US this year. As advertiser demand for live local inventory rises, ITN and Magnite are making local TV supply easier to buy.

This collaboration builds on the successful launch of ITN’s local linear SSP in late 2024. ITN’s platform is built on its extensive supplier network, which includes 75 broadcast ownership groups spanning over 1,100 stations.

ITN’s technology translates local linear ad supply from TV stations into biddable impressions and connects to Magnite’s SpringServe ad server to combine the scale of local linear with the ease of digital automation.

The integration supports:

Real-time bidding and VAST workflows that allow advertisers to buy live local linear TV programmatically alongside streaming and online video buys.

A bid multiplier that forecasts impressions for one-to-many delivery channels. While most programmatic platforms focus on individual ad targeting, Magnite’s SpringServe platform also supports linear TV delivery, allowing advertisers to easily add local linear to their media plans alongside impression-based buys.

A seamless back-end workflow that allows local TV stations to compete directly for advertising dollars alongside national networks and online streaming alternatives.

“Programmatic linear TV is finally happening,” said Todd Watson, CEO of ITN. “Linear TV is still one of the most powerful mediums available to advertisers, but it was getting squeezed out of media plans because it was harder and more expensive to activate than its digital counterparts,” Watson said. “This collaboration changes all that.”

Said Matt McLeggon, SVP, Advanced Solutions at Magnite: “Local linear TV represents massive incremental reach and scale for digital advertisers – and it’s a very valuable way for them to connect with audiences they may be missing. Our collaboration with ITN marries linear-focused technology with programmatic efficiency to create an ideal TV ad buying experience.”

Multiple Fox television stations successfully tested programmatic transactions of ITN-supplied inventory.

“As we navigate a new era of selling video impressions, it is imperative to collaborate with those who share our forward-thinking mindset. Being the first station group to participate in programmatic transactions of ITN-supplied inventory reflects that commitment,” said Tom Fleming, SVP of Sales, Fox Television Stations. “We understand the unique value our audience delivers to marketers—but we also recognize the need to make that value easier to access and act on. This platform gives our clients a streamlined, digital-like buying experience that helps us compete more effectively in today’s media landscape.”

If you are interested in leveraging this technology for your station or advertiser, please contact: Craig Sulema at CSulema@ITNNetworks.com

About ITN

ITN (an ITN Holdings, LLC platform, ITN.tv ) is the leading ad tech developer transforming local TV advertising. By modernizing the activation of local TV across broadcast, cable, and digital channels, ITN enables seamless campaign execution at the national, regional, and local levels.

Our proprietary platforms leverage advanced technology for data organization, analytics, automation, and optimization connecting marketers with key consumers through both linear and digital video. This tech-powered platform portfolio unlocks the full strategic value of local TV—whether self-managed or closely supported, depending on the platform.

About Magnite

We’re Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising company. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world’s leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile high Denver, historic London, colorful Singapore, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

Media contact:

Charlstie Veith

CVeith@magnite.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/itn-and-magnite-launch-first-programmatic-solution-for-local-linear-tv-in-the-us-market-302449153.html

SOURCE ITN