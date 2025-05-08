Guidehouse Transforms City of Boulder’s Financial Services

Boosting transparency, automation, and efficiency for city operations with Workday platform

MCLEAN, Va., May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Guidehouse, a global advisory, technology, and managed services firm serving the commercial and public sectors, has been selected to help the City of Boulder, Colorado, transition from its legacy financial system to Workday’s cloud-based platform. The project aims to modernize outdated systems, automate processes, reduce administrative burdens, and enhance service delivery for city residents.

Guidehouse’s comprehensive approach includes the deployment of Workday Financial Management, including reporting and data conversion capabilities with Workday Prism. The firm also provides the City with post-production support to ensure long-term optimization of the system.

“We are honored to have partnered with the City of Boulder to deliver an on-time, on-budget implementation and ongoing support,” said Christine Binnicker, Director at Guidehouse. “With the Workday platform and Guidehouse’s expertise, the City’s employees now have a streamlined, mobile-friendly solution for managing financial services efficiently.”

The City had already deployed Workday Human Capital Management, and Guidehouse’s strategy was to integrate Workday Financial Management, creating a unified enterprise resource planning system for the City.

With Guidehouse and Workday, the City of Boulder has achieved:

Significant reduction of their chart of accounts, streamlining financial management.

of their chart of accounts, streamlining financial management. On-demand training , replicating real job scenarios for efficient learning.

, replicating real job scenarios for efficient learning. Real-time cash booking , enhancing visibility into working capital.

, enhancing visibility into working capital. Immediate reporting, providing clear budgetary insights, significantly reducing the time and effort typically required.

providing clear budgetary insights, significantly reducing the time and effort typically required. Automated ecosystem , streamlining workflows and eliminating manual data transfers.

, streamlining workflows and eliminating manual data transfers. Workday Prism data consolidation , making historical data accessible and reportable.

, making historical data accessible and reportable. Mobile expense reporting , enabling submissions from the field.

, enabling submissions from the field. Real-time invoicing, improving transparency and tracking.

“We know we can be particular in our requests and how we want information delivered. Guidehouse’s flexibility and willingness to meet us where we needed to be made a tremendous difference in driving engagement and buy-in for this project,” said Dan Blumberg, Workday Product Owner at the City of Boulder.

With this successful implementation, Guidehouse continues to support the City of Boulder in optimizing its financial processes, ensuring the city is well-equipped for future growth and efficiency.

About Guidehouse

