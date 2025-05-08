Cristina Mittermeier, Peter McKinnon and 100+ Speakers to Present at Bild Expo 2025 in New York City

Event Celebrating Image, Storytelling and Content Creation Returns to Javits Center June 17–18 Following Strong 2023 Debut

NEW YORK, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — B&H today announced the return of Bild Expo , an immersive two-day celebration of innovation in photography, video and content creation. Taking place June 17–18, 2025, at the Javits Center in New York City, Bild Expo invites creators of all levels to connect, create and experience the technologies shaping the future of the visual and storytelling arts. Attendees can explore the latest gear from industry leaders including Canon, Nikon, Fujifilm, Sony, DJI and more — across a show floor that’s twice as large as 2023’s strongly attended debut. Bild Expo 2025 is free and open to all creatives. Registration is now available at bildexpo.com .

“Bild Expo brings the creative community together in a way that’s deeply personal and profoundly inspiring,” said Jeff Gerstel, Chief Marketing Officer at B&H. “It’s more than an event — it’s a spark for new ideas, new collaborations and new possibilities. We’re thrilled to open our doors once again to storytellers from around the world.”

“Bild”—Yiddish for “image”—honors the enduring power of imagery in culture, communication and human connection.

Headliner: Cristina Mittermeier

Cristina “Mitty” Mittermeier, marine biologist, photographer and co-founder of SeaLegacy, headlines this year’s speaker lineup. Mittermeier’s storytelling—featured by National Geographic and honored as a Sony Artisan of Imagery—merges urgent environmental advocacy with deeply human narratives, capturing the profound relationship between people and planet.

Spotlight on Creators Across Every Discipline

Bild Expo 2025 will feature over 100 speakers offering insights across photography, filmmaking and content creation, including:

Peter McKinnon , globally renowned filmmaker, photographer and creator, known for his cinematic style, dynamic YouTube presence and collaborations with brands like Canon and Red Bull , empowers millions of followers with tutorials, gear reviews and visual storytelling that break creative boundaries.

, globally renowned filmmaker, photographer and creator, known for his cinematic style, dynamic YouTube presence and collaborations with brands like Canon and , empowers millions of followers with tutorials, gear reviews and visual storytelling that break creative boundaries. Drex Lee , whose viral “Epic 1 Shot” films have drawn over 6 billion views, reveals the production secrets behind his signature style.

, whose viral “Epic 1 Shot” films have drawn over 6 billion views, reveals the production secrets behind his signature style. Lynsey Addario , Pulitzer Prize-winning and Emmy-nominated photojournalist, author and Nikon ambassador, has covered conflicts, humanitarian crises and women’s issues for The New York Times and National Geographic.

, Pulitzer Prize-winning and Emmy-nominated photojournalist, author and Nikon ambassador, has covered conflicts, humanitarian crises and women’s issues for The and National Geographic. Thandiwe Muriu , award-winning Kenyan visual artist, explores the vibrant intersection of identity, culture and color in her acclaimed “Camo” series.

, award-winning Kenyan visual artist, explores the vibrant intersection of identity, culture and color in her acclaimed “Camo” series. Alex “Alexander the Great” Stemplewski, street photographer and social media innovator, discusses creating spontaneous, authentic imagery that resonates globally.

Shuang Hu , actress, director and digital storyteller, shares strategies for crafting viral narratives and amplifying diverse voices through her platform THEONESHU.

, actress, director and digital storyteller, shares strategies for crafting viral narratives and amplifying diverse voices through her platform THEONESHU. Scott Kelby , best-selling author and founder of KelbyOne, teaches breakthrough lighting, editing and post-processing techniques that redefine photo mastery.

, best-selling author and founder of KelbyOne, teaches breakthrough lighting, editing and post-processing techniques that redefine photo mastery. Kendall Vertes , artist and content creator of Dance Moms fame, shares her journey from television to building a multifaceted brand that speaks to the next generation of creatives.

Gear, Hands-On Learning and Networking

Attendees will also experience:

Hands-on access to the latest cameras, lighting, audio and post-production tools from 250+ top brands, 50% more versus 2023.

Live demos and workshops covering AI-driven editing, cinematic video production, lighting techniques, immersive audio capture, 16mm filmmaking and more.

Portfolio and pitch reviews with leading photographers, publishers and agencies.

Guided photo walks through NYC led by top industry ambassadors, offering hands-on tips and techniques while capturing the city’s energy.

After-hours networking events and a sports photography experience.

Partner Pavilion showcasing organizations such as the American Society of Media Photographers (ASMP) and the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE).

About B&H Photo

Founded in 1973, B&H Photo began as a small camera shop near New York City Hall and has grown into one of the world’s leading creative gear retailers. Serving millions of creators through its Manhattan SuperStore and online platform, B&H offers more than 400,000 products alongside expert service, workshops and community events that fuel the next generation of storytellers.

