EVERTZAV JOINS GPA’S GLOBAL PARTNER PROGRAM

EvertzAV (https://av.evertz.com), a division of Evertz, the global leader in providing professional A/V over IP solutions, is proud to announce its partnership with GPA, the world’s largest AV integrator. EvertzAV has joined the GPA Global Partner Program.

With a genuine demand for broadcast technology to better communicate messaging from both large- and small-scale events to a hybrid audience and a drive to have the capabilities in-house, GPA and Evertz in partnership are perfectly aligned to implement and support broadcast solutions for the hybrid workplace. With service on a global scale, Evertz and GPA together cover more than 50 countries.

Mike Stead, GPA Director Global Partnerships comments: “GPA teams have experience and trust in Evertz’ deep broadcast capabilities. AVIXA recognizes Enterprise Broadcast as one of the fastest-growing AV segments, and with this Partnership GPA teams can deliver standardized, scalable and cost-effective solutions to help customers make their AV look like TV.”

Enhanced synergy between Evertz and GPA will provide enterprise and corporate businesses with an expanded range of enterprise broadcast solutions to match. Companies can leverage this global partnership to evolve their own landscape of modern workplace practices and workflows.

“Becoming a GPA partner allows Evertz to help members gain access to our solutions for both enterprise broadcast and our AV portfolio. With the help of our solutions architects, we can help partners deliver scalable and reliable solutions to meet the growing demands of Enterprise Broadcast, ” says Robert Peter, VP of International Operations for Evertz.

Evertz have a deep understanding of broadcast technology, standards, workflows, security needs and use cases. Their global team combined with their products bring this experience and expertise into the enterprise broadcast space, with IP-enabled solutions for today’s needs.

About EvertzAV

EvertzAV (https://av.evertz.com) is a division of Evertz Microsystems (TSX:ET, https://www.evertz.com) exclusively focused on the professional AV marketplace and offering the most complete end-to-end solutions for AV distribution and visualization. EvertzAV market leading MMA10G and Nucleus systems are designed and manufactured in Canada leveraging more than 25 years of R&D and Market experience in the A/V, Broadcast and Television industries. EvertzAV, a division of Evertz, are members of SMPTE, AIMS, and VSF.

About GPA

GPA helps global enterprise organizations as they strive to create workplace that delivers an engaged workforce. Their goal is to inspire employees with collaboration tools and environments to share their knowledge and ideas, work together to perform at their best.

With over 6,000 specialized AV/UC staff in 170+ cities, they deliver simple, scalable, and standardized collaboration technology solutions and services, driving business velocity and ultimately competitive market advantage for their customers. GPA are specialists in collaboration and have a true global footprint, yet with their localized operational infrastructure and cultural awareness, are able to help customers achieve the best outcomes for user adoption and business impact.

To learn more about GPA, visit thinkgpa.com