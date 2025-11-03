ISO/TC 307 Approves GBBC as Category A Liaison, Contributing to Standardization Across Blockchain and Digital Assets Industry

Global Blockchain Business Council (GBBC), the largest leading non-profit association for the blockchain, digital assets, and digital technology community, has announced it has been approved for Category A Liaison status under the International Organization of Standardization (ISO)’s Technical Committee 307 (ISO/TC 307) for blockchain and distributed ledger technologies (DLT).

ISO has enabled trade and cooperation between people and companies across the world since 1946. With Category A Liaison approval, ISO recognizes that GBBC is positioned to help guide the development of blockchain and digital assets technical standards by nominating GBBC member- and community-driven work for consideration under ISO.

Category A refers to organizations that make an effective contribution to the work of a technical committee or subcommittee for questions dealt with by this technical committee or subcommittee. Such organizations are given access to all relevant documentation and are invited to meetings. They may nominate experts to participate in a Working Group. Accordingly, GBBC will assume a full representational role and actively seek community input regarding contributions to ISO/TC 307 and other matters under consideration within the standards community.

This week in Melbourne, Florida, the ISO/TC 307 Plenary will convene delegates for discussions and agreements on standardization for blockchain and digital assets. GBBC executives, Diana Oreto (Barrero Zalles) and Jackson Ross, will be participating as ISO’s newest members to illuminate how GBBC has been laying the groundwork for standards through its initiatives, including the Capital Markets Risk Mitigation Framework (RMF), Global Standards Mapping Initiative (GSMI),IWA’s Token Taxonomy Framework (TTF), and BITA Standards Council (BITA).

“Standards are the backbone of scaling industry and creating business opportunities for many. From the operation of the internet to the systems that underpin global trade, finance, and communications, standards are critical to professional enterprise grade solutions. As blockchain-powered solutions become more widely adopted, international standards coordination is essential to foster resilient and lasting innovation.” GBBC CEO Sandra Ro shared. “GBBC is proud to be at the forefront of these technical standards, bringing together insights from stakeholders across our global community.”

“As the U.S. National Body to ISO/TC 307, INCITS welcomes GBBC and its contributions to the ISO community and the U.S. National Body,” John Greaves, Chair of the InterNational Committee for Information Technology Standards (INCITS) commented. “It is essential that ISO appreciate the enormous value of GBBC who, as technologies emerge with such speed today, accelerates the adoption of meaningful, user required standards.”

About ISO

ISO brings global experts together to agree on the best way of doing things – for anything from making a product to managing a process. ISO is an independent, non-governmental organization made up of members from the national standards bodies of 175 countries with 26,000+ International Standards and other deliverables covering almost all aspects of technology, management and manufacturing.

ISO has enabled trade and cooperation between people and companies all over the world since 1946. The International Standards published by ISO serve to make lives easier, safer and better with 829 technical committees and subcommittees to take care of standards development.

About GBBC

GBBC is the largest leading non-profit association for the blockchain, digital assets, and emerging technology community. Founded in 2017 in Davos, Switzerland, GBBC comprises more than 500 institutional members and 284 Ambassadors across 124 jurisdictions and disciplines.

GBBC furthers adoption of blockchain and emerging technologies by engaging regulators, business leaders, and global changemakers to harness these transformative tools for more secure and functional societies.

Contact Information

