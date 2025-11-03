American College of Education Featured in “All Access with Andy Garcia,” Highlighting Unique Approach to Online Learning

The documentary showcases the college’s ability to offer affordable degree programs

American College of Education (ACE) is pleased to announce its participation in “All Access with Andy Garcia,” a national program committed to educating audiences with impactful stories and fascinating developments across diverse fields.

ACE President and CEO Geordie Hyland, Chief Academic Officer and Provost Dr. Jodi Feikema , and student Josmeen Stephen each share their perspective on how ACE stands apart as an industry leader through affordable, flexible and quality learning.

The feature identifies ACE as a college that is reshaping the future of higher education, especially as prospective student demand for online programs is on the rise. The college’s noteworthy approach to accessible learning comes most evidently through flexibility, affordability and partnering with organizations.

“ACE is unique in the higher education space because we have consciously made the decision to not accept federal financial aid, often known as Title IV,” Feikema stated in the feature. “By not leveraging those federal funds, we can save a lot of money from an operational expense perspective and pass all of those savings on to our students and keep our tuition rates low.”

Offering online learning comes with purposeful decision-making, like prioritizing funds going toward student academic experiences and eliminating costs that don’t benefit them. Additionally, programs become increasingly accessible through partnerships.

“I would like to see us continue to serve the needs of our students but also the employers,” Hyland shared in the feature. “We want to support school districts and healthcare systems to make sure that we’re equipping our students to fill critical teaching and healthcare shortages and to also make sure that we’re partnering properly with K-12 districts and hospitals to fill their critical needs and help strengthen their human capital pipelines. “

View the full documentary to learn more about ACE’s innovative approach to online learning.

About American College of Education

American College of Education (ACE) is an accredited, fully online private college specializing in high-quality, affordable programs in education, business, healthcare and nursing. Headquartered in Indianapolis, ACE offers more than 60 innovative and engaging programs for adult students to pursue a doctorate, specialist, master’s or bachelor’s degree, along with graduate-level certificate programs.

