Hoggan Scientific Extends Free Warranty Coverage From One Year to Three Years to Thank Customers

Company Extending Warranty as a Promise of Quality and a Thank You to Customers.

To show Hoggan Scientific’s ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction and product excellence, they are announcing a major enhancement to its warranty policy. Effective immediately, all new devices will be covered by a three-year warranty, up from the previous one-year coverage period, at no cost to customers. This milestone reflects not only Hoggan Scientifc’s dedication to standing behind these products but also their pride in maintaining rigorous quality standards, as demonstrated by their ISO and MDR certifications.

As a company built on the trust and support of customers, Hogan Scientific believes in going the extra mile to deliver long-term value. The new three-year warranty applies to all purchases made on or after September 4th, 2025, and covers the same comprehensive protection customers have come to expect, now for triple the duration.

“We’ve always taken pride in the quality of our products, and in the relationships we’ve built with our customers,” said Drazana Buckley, CEO of Hoggan Scientific. “Extending our free warranty from 1 year to 3 year warranty is a way for us to say thank you – and to show that we stand behind what we make.”

The decision comes after listening to feedback from customers and recognizing the growing demand for longer-lasting support in today’s market. By extending the warranty, Hoggan Scientific is giving customers greater peace of mind and reinforcing its promise to deliver reliable, high-performance products that last.

Based in Salt Lake City, Utah, set against the scenic backdrop of the Wasatch Mountains, Hoggan Scientific, LLC, has built a strong reputation for more than 30 years, manufacturing high-quality, reliable measuring devices-entirely in the United States. These dependable tools are used by clients locally and worldwide in physical and occupational therapy clinics, clinical trials, sports training facilities, hospitals, and universities, and for ergonomics, health and safety and engineering applications. For more information about Hoggan Scientific’s new 3 year warranty, or general information for any products the company offers, please visit the website http://www.hogganscientific.com, contact by phone at 800-678-7888/801-572-6500, or email to sales@hogganscientific.com. The manufacturer can also be found on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/HogganScientific.

Contact Information

Drazana Buckley

ceo

drazanab@hogganscientific.com

8015726500

SOURCE: Hoggan Scientific llc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire