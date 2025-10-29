Studio Technologies’ Dante-Enabled Model 394 GPI Interface and Model 395 GPO Interface Now Shipping

SKOKIE, IL, OCTOBER 29, 2025 – Studio Technologies, a leading manufacturer of high-quality audio, video, and fiber-optic solutions, announces that its new Model 394 GPI Interface and Model 395 GPO Interface are now shipping. First previewed at IBC 2025 in Amsterdam, the companion units are designed to provide flexible, Ethernet-based general-purpose input (GPI) and output (GPO) capabilities for a wide range of broadcast, live-event, and production applications.

The Model 394 supports two GPI signals, while the Model 395 provides two GPO signals. They can operate together to transport one or two contact closures over a standard Ethernet network, or they can be used independently depending on project requirements. Both units are housed in lightweight aluminum tabletop enclosures, feature a 100BASE-TX Ethernet interface for data and Power-over-Ethernet (PoE), and utilize Dante® audio-over-Ethernet media networking technology. Configuration is easily managed using Studio Technologies’ STcontroller software application.

“When we previewed the Model 394 and 395 at IBC, the feedback was very positive,” says Gordon Kapes, President of Studio Technologies. “Users immediately saw the value of having simple, Dante-enabled GPI and GPO solutions that are reliable, network-friendly, and easy to integrate. Now that they are available, we’re excited to see them deployed across broadcast and live production workflows where straightforward signal interfacing can make a big impact.”

In broadcast workflows, GPI and GPO interfaces are widely used for simple yet critical signal-based control and automation between different pieces of equipment. The Model 394 can be triggered by a video switcher or router to change sources or start / stop playback or recording, among other uses, while the Model 395 can be used to indicate “on-air” or recording status and trigger a tally system light.

The Model 394 and Model 395 join Studio Technologies’ expanding lineup of Dante-enabled solutions that bridge traditional production workflows with the flexibility of IP-based audio networking.

For more information on the Model 394 GPI Interface and Model 395 GPO Interface, please visit Studio Technologies.