IRS Says Inherited Retirement Accounts Could Mean New Tax Bills – Clear Start Tax Warns Beneficiaries to Review Rules

Heirs facing stricter withdrawal deadlines may owe more to the IRS than expected.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is reminding taxpayers that inheriting a retirement account, such as an IRA or 401(k), could come with new and often unexpected tax obligations. Changes under recent federal rules now require most non-spouse beneficiaries to withdraw inherited funds within ten years – a move that could accelerate taxable income and lead to larger IRS bills.

Financial experts say many heirs mistakenly assume inherited retirement accounts are tax-free or can be left untouched for decades. In reality, the SECURE Act and subsequent IRS guidance have tightened requirements, and failure to comply can result in costly penalties.

“Beneficiaries often don’t realize that an inherited IRA is treated very differently than one they opened themselves,” said a spokesperson for Clear Start Tax. “If you don’t take the right withdrawals on schedule, you could face both unexpected income tax and additional IRS penalties. Reviewing the rules early can save thousands.”

Clear Start Tax notes that planning ahead is especially important for retirees passing wealth to children or grandchildren. “We’re encouraging families to talk about these rules before a loved one passes,” the spokesperson added. “It’s not just about protecting the inheritance – it’s about avoiding a surprise tax bill that could wipe out much of the benefit.”

Tax professionals recommend beneficiaries carefully review IRS distribution timelines, consider strategies to spread withdrawals over multiple years, and seek professional guidance before making major decisions.

