GIBO Holdings Limited Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Continued Listing Requirements

HONG KONG, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — GIBO Holdings Limited (“GIBO” or the “Company”), a unique and integrated AIGC animation streaming platform, today announced that it received a letter, dated September 18, 2025 (the “Letter”) from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) stating that the Nasdaq has confirmed that the Company has regained compliance with Listing Rule 5450(a)(1). The Letter also stated that the Company will remain on a Discretionary Panel Monitor, pursuant to Listing Rule 5815(d)(4)(A), for a one-year period from the date of the Letter, to ensure that the Company proactively addresses any future potential compliance concerns and demonstrates long-term compliance with Nasdaq’s continued listing requirements.

The Company’s Class A Ordinary Shares and warrants will continue to be listed and traded on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbols “GIBO” and “GIBOW,” respectively.

About GIBO Holdings Limited

GIBO Holdings Limited is a unique and integrated AIGC animation streaming platform with extensive functionalities provided to both viewers and creators that serves a broad community of young people across Asia to create, publish, share and enjoy AI-generated animation video content. With approximately 86 million registered users and advanced AI-powered tools, GIBO seeks to revolutionize content creation and consumption through AI.

