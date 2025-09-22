Classover Announces GPU Infrastructure Upgrade to Support Learning Genome Initiative

Classover Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:KIDZ; KIDZW) (“Classover” or the “Company”), a leading provider of K-12 educational AI, today announced an infrastructure upgrade supported by new Graphics Processing Unit (“GPU”) investments to accelerate the development of its AI Tutor and Learning Genome Initiative.

The upgrade reflects the Company’s ongoing investment in advanced GPU resources, enabling faster model training, more efficient inference, and the scalability required for real-time classroom applications. By expanding its compute capacity, Classover is laying the groundwork for more natural, human-like AI Tutors capable of long-term memory and adaptive teaching.

Classover expects the Learning Genome Initiative to aid in mapping each child’s unique learning journey. Through this initiative, every interaction with an AI Tutor can be securely captured and preserved, forming a “growth archive” of milestones and achievements that supports personalized education at scale.

“By strengthening our GPU foundation, we are taking another step toward building AI Tutors that feel less like software and more like real teachers,” said Stephanie Luo, CEO of Classover. “This upgrade equips us to accelerate innovation, deliver richer learning experiences, and advance the Learning Genome Initiative that we believe will redefine how education evolves with AI.”

For parents and students, the enhanced infrastructure means more responsive and engaging interactions, while for the broader market, it underscores Classover’s commitment to investing in the long-term foundations of AI education.

As AI adoption in education accelerates worldwide, Classover believes that its infrastructure and GPU upgrades position the Company as a leader in setting new standards for personalized, lifelong learning.

About Classover

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in New York, Classover (Nasdaq: KIDZ) is a pioneer of online and AI-powered K-12 education solutions. From live tutoring to cutting-edge AI research, Classover empowers students, parents, and schools with accessible, high-quality learning experiences worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on Classover’s current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of Classover’s business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of Classover’s control including, but not limited to: Classover’s ability to execute its business model, including obtaining market acceptance of its products and services; Classover’s financial and business performance, including financial projections and business metrics and any underlying assumptions thereunder; Classover’s ability to maintain the listing of its securities on Nasdaq; changes in Classover’s strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenue and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans; Classover’s ability to attract and retain a large number of customers; Classover’s future capital requirements and sources and uses of cash; regulatory changes related to crypto assets; fluctuations in the price of crypto assets; risks related to the custody of crypto assets, including security risks; Classover’s ability to attract and retain key personnel; Classover’s expectations regarding its ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection and not infringe on the rights of others; changes in applicable laws or regulations; and the possibility that Classover may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. These risks and uncertainties also include those risks and uncertainties indicated in Classover’s filings with the SEC. Classover’s actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement made by Classover in this press release is based only on information currently available to Classover and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Classover undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Contacts:

Classover Holdings Inc.

ir@classover.com

800-345-9588

SOURCE: Classover Holdings Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire