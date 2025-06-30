KDI Precision Manufacturing Acquires Envision Plastics and Design Broadening Manufacturing Capabilities

Acquisition is expected to broaden capabilities, expand customer base, and provide cross selling opportunities.

KDI Precision Manufacturing, a contract manufacturer specializing in healthcare products, today announced the acquisition of Envision Plastics and Design, LLC. This strategic acquisition marks a significant step in KDI’s growth, expanding its plastics manufacturing capabilities, broadening its customer base, and enhancing its ability to deliver integrated turnkey solutions to the OEM customers.

Founded in 2001, Envision Plastics and Design brings decades of experience in custom electronic plastics enclosure manufacturing for medical and industrial markets. Its proprietary No Molds Required (NMR) technology enables rapid, cost-effective product development without the need for expensive tooling upfront. Envision serves a broad range of customers from Fortune 500 corporations to early-stage start-ups.

The newly combined company will operate two facilities located in Rogers and White Bear Lake, Minnesota. Vitaliy Epshteyn, CEO of KDI, will continue to lead the organization. Envision’s full management team and production staff will join the new entity, which will service approximately 150 national and international OEM customers annually and continue pursuing both organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

“We are excited to acquire Envision Plastics and Design as we continue to execute our growth strategy and expand the product portfolio for our great customers,” said Vitaliy Epshteyn, CEO of KDI. “Envision’s expertise in custom electronic plastics enclosures is highly complementary to KDI’s electro-mechanical assembly, wire harness manufacturing, and CNC machining capabilities. We are equally excited to welcome Envision’s talented team and look forward to innovating together as we serve our customers.”

“Envision’s team is extremely excited to join forces with KDI to create enhanced customer solutions,” said Doug Rosenthal, who has been with Envision since its inception and will lead the White Bear Lake site.

“I congratulate both the KDI and Envision teams on this strategic milestone. The combined organization is well-positioned to deliver an expanded suite of innovative solutions for the customers,” said Bob Du Fresne, founder of Envision Plastics and Design. “I also want to extend my sincere thanks to all Envision employees for their years of dedication and commitment.”

Acquisition was finalized on June 30th.

For more information, visit www.kdimfg.com and www.envplastics.com

About KDI Manufacturing Since 1982, KDI has been bringing creativity and intelligence to complex challenges in product development, contract manufacturing and precision machining for mechanical and electro-mechanical systems for medical applications. KDI builds complete medical devices, handles the entire supply chain, and provides finished good storage, order fulfillment, and complaint handling/repair services utilizing ISO 13485 certified quality system. KDI is currently in the process of adding a clean room to its facility. For more information visit www.kdimfg.com.

About Envision Plastics And Design Since 2001, Envision Plastics and Design has been serving medical and industrial clients with development and manufacturing of custom electronic plastic enclosures. Envision’s proprietary NMR technology allows rapid and cost-effective development and manufacturing of the enclosures and sub-assemblies without the need for complicated and expensive tooling investments. Envision collaborates with customers on initial designs and seamlessly transitions assemblies into manufacturing. For more information visit www.envplastics.com

