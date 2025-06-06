iQIYI pioneers digital asset commercialization, leading the charge in scalable virtual production

BEIJING, June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — iQIYI, China’s leading online entertainment platform, recently partnered with premier 3D digital asset trading platform CGModel.com to exclusively license and commercialize its premium 3D digital asset packs. This pioneering initiative promotes the commercialization and efficiency of digital assets in China’s entertainment industry.

“By opening access to iQIYI’s proprietary digital assets, we aim to foster deeper collaboration with professionals across the content industry,” said Yuning LIU, Vice President of iQIYI and General Manager of the Production Management Center. “Looking ahead, we will continue to enhance the operations of the iQIYI Digital Asset Library to meet the growing demand for cross-scenario asset reuse, delivering a continuous stream of high-quality resources that drive greater efficiency and innovation in content production.”

One of the inaugural digital asset packs — “Tang Dynasty Architecture – Luoyang City” (Luoyang is a historic Chinese capital located in Henan Province) — features over 40 high-fidelity, palace-themed models designed to authentically recreate the grandeur of the Tang Dynasty.

These assets cover a wide array of architectural styles such as pavilions, terraces, and towers, and are optimized to fulfill the needs of a diverse range of content production scenarios, including in film, television, gaming, virtual production, and virtual reality. iQIYI plans to release additional premium digital assets in the coming months.

Widespread adoption of virtual production technologies and increasing demand for cross-scenario content creation across gaming, VR/AR, and other applications have stimulated a sharp rise in the market for high-fidelity, photorealistic digital assets. Reusable, high-quality assets that require no additional design or development can significantly reduce workloads across both pre- and post-production workflows. As the pioneering Chinese content platform in this space, iQIYI has led the charge in investing in, implementing, and scaling virtual production, successfully establishing processes for reusing digital assets across multiple commercial scenarios — reducing costs and improving overall production efficiency.

The company has built a Digital Asset Library — a service platform that not only curates premium assets created through traditional 3D techniques but also integrates cutting-edge technologies like AI and 3D-scanning to expand asset development. The library now houses over 10,000 digital assets.

As iQIYI now shares these assets with the industry, the company has already demonstrated their effectiveness in its own acclaimed productions. Several iQIYI original productions, including upcoming adaptation “Southern Anecdote,” have already leveraged the Digital Asset Library at scale, significantly shortening production cycles. Moreover, the standout “observatory” setting from iQIYI’s popular “Love On Theater” drama “Fangs of Fortune” has been transformed into an immersive viewing experience for Apple Vision Pro.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iqiyi-pioneers-digital-asset-commercialization-leading-the-charge-in-scalable-virtual-production-302475135.html

SOURCE iQIYI