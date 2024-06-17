Vuzix Annual Meeting of Stockholders to Be Held on June 17, 2025

ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), (“Vuzix” or, the “Company”), a leading supplier of AI-powered smart glasses, waveguides and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies, today announced that the Company will be hosting its Annual Meeting of Stockholders (Annual Meeting) on Tuesday, June 17, 2025 at 10:30 AM Eastern Time (ET). Following the formal portion of the meeting, Vuzix CEO and President Paul Travers will give a corporate presentation.

Event: 2025 Vuzix Annual Meeting Location: DoubleTree by Hilton, 1111 Jefferson Road, Rochester, New York 14623 Date: June 17, 2024 Time: 10:30 AM Eastern Time (ET)

The Company requests that shareholders planning to attend the Annual Meeting please preregister with Ed McGregor at ed_mcgregor@vuzix.com. Doors will open at 9:45 AM that morning and a light breakfast will be served prior to the start of the meeting. Vuzix will also provide product and technology demos prior to the meeting’s start.

Regardless of whether you plan to attend the live meeting, Vuzix encourages all shareholders who have not yet voted to do so prior to June 17th, using one of the methods outlined in the proxy materials you received directly or from your broker, to ensure your voice is represented. Vuzix’ proxy statement, which contains full voting instructions, can be found here. Vuzix’ Board of Directors recommends a FOR vote for all proposed items.

Following completion of the meeting, the Company will provide a link to an audio recording on its website at http://ir.vuzix.com/.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of AI-powered Smart Glasses, Waveguides and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies, components and products for the enterprise, medical, defense and consumer markets. The Company’s products include head-mounted smart personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality, as well OEM waveguide optical components and display engines. Vuzix holds more than 425 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the fields of optics, head-mounted displays, and the augmented reality wearables field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2024 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in: Rochester, NY; and Kyoto and Okayama, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website , X and Facebook pages.

Vuzix Media and Investor Relations Contact:

Ed McGregor, Director of Investor Relations,

Vuzix Corporation

ed_mcgregor@vuzix.com

Tel: (585) 359-5985

Vuzix Corporation, 25 Hendrix Road, West Henrietta, NY 14586 USA,

Investor Information – IR@vuzix.com www.vuzix.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vuzix-annual-meeting-of-stockholders-to-be-held-on-june-17-2025-302473697.html

SOURCE Vuzix Corporation