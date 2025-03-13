iQIYI announces the groundbreaking of its first comprehensive theme park, leveraging IP-driven offline experiences to boost growth

BEIJING, March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On Mar. 13, iQIYI, China’s leading online entertainment platform, announced plans to develop its first comprehensive theme park, iQIYI LAND, in Yangzhou, Jiangsu Province. This new entertainment destination will center around iQIYI’s extensive portfolio of film and drama IPs, empowered by cutting-edge technology to deliver fully immersive experiences for visitors. This strategic venture highlights iQIYI’s commitment to maximizing the long-term value of its IPs while positioning offline experience as a new growth opportunity for the company.

Set to open later this year, iQIYI LAND will feature seven unique entertainment sectors, including immersive theater, holographic light space, interactive performance theater, film set interaction area, NPC (non-player character) experiences, MR (mixed reality) party games, and other offline activities. The park will also offer themed dining options, IP merchandise, and other attractions tailored to diverse visitors, all designed to boost local tourism and energize the surrounding community.

“iQIYI LAND marks a significant milestone in our offline experience business strategy. By integrating cutting-edge technology with our extensive portfolio of IPs, we aim to create immersive entertainment experiences that transport visitors into a dream world of film and TV,” said Yu GONG, founder and CEO of iQIYI.

“Yangzhou’s rich heritage, vibrant cultural tourism, and innovative spirit make it the ideal location for this venture, perfectly aligned with our mission to reimagine Chinese storytelling through technology and offer a new cultural landmark in the city’s Grand Canal area,” added GONG.

Strategically located in Yangzhou, the park will be within a couple of hours’ drive or high-speed rail ride from key cities like Shanghai, Nanjing, and Suzhou, ensuring seamless access for domestic and overseas visitors.

This prime location will also be part of the city‘s “Ten Miles of the Grand Canal” demonstration zone, a key component of a broader initiative to revitalize the Grand Canal Cultural Belt. This initiative seeks to blend cultural tourism, leisure, and commercial development, ultimately creating a unified urban landmark that enhances the area’s overall appeal.

IP beyond screens

This development builds on iQIYI’s proven track record in offline entertainment ventures. The company has showcased the value-creating potential of its IP assets through the successful operation of immersive theaters integrating IP and VR technology at over 40 venues across more than 20 cities in China. Popular adaptations of iQIYI’s blockbuster drama IPs, such as “Strange Tales of the Tang Dynasty: To the West,” have garnered substantial attention, attracting more than 100,000 visitors in their first year. More immersive theaters featuring diverse IPs will open in 2025.

Additionally, the company opened its first parent-child theme park, iQIYI QiBubble Space, in 2023, which brought the company’s original animation IPs to life and created immersive, memorable experiences that deepen family engagement with the content.

The synergy between these immersive offline experiences and online content engagement was also highlighted by data released by iQIYI following this year’s Chinese New Year holiday period. Visitor numbers for the immersive theater experience based on hit drama “Strange Tales of Tang Dynasty 2: To the West” surged by 206% compared to the pre-holiday period, while viewing time for related series increased by 15%.

