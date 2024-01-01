Saga Origins Partners with GFAL to Unleash the Power of AI Agents in Jewelry Crafting Game Diamond Dreams

3D Match-3 Switcher Game from Former King, EA and Activision Blizzard Veterans to Exclusively Utilize Saga Protocol

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Saga Origins, the publishing arm of the Saga Protocol dedicated to empowering game-makers, is partnering with web3 video games startup GFAL (Games for a Living) to integrate AI-driven agents into Diamond Dreams, an upcoming 3D match-3 puzzle game. Through this collaboration, GFAL will exclusively utilize Saga’s chainlets and services to enhance gameplay operations and bring intelligent, dynamic characters to life, creating a new era of interactive gaming.





“Saga Origins is focused on elevating projects that push the boundaries of what is possible in games,” said Rebecca Liao, Co-Founder & CEO of Saga. “GFAL is building a uniquely layered gameplay experience with Diamond Dreams, and together we are pioneering a new era where AI-driven characters unlock deeper, more personalized in-game interactions. We are excited to work with them on creating the next-generation of player engagement with intelligent, evolving characters in unprecedented ways.”

GFAL was founded by some of the most influential minds in gaming, including the founder of EA, the former FVP and veterans from Activision Blizzard, bringing decades of experience in shaping global gaming successes. This expertise positioned GFAL at the forefront of web3 innovation, attracting high-profile investors like Supercell and industry leader Mitch Lasky. Now, in partnership with Saga, GFAL is taking Diamond Dreams to the next level. Saga’s advanced AI and blockchain technology will introduce intelligent, adaptive characters that learn, evolve, and interact with players in new and meaningful ways. Additionally, Saga’s cutting-edge infrastructure will help Diamond Dreams scale effectively, bridging the gap between traditional and web3 gaming communities and driving long-term player growth.

“We believe that Saga Origins’ approach to support self-publishing perfectly aligns with our vision at GFAL,” said Manuel Sort, CEO of GFAL. “Saga’s commitment to investing in and supporting exceptional titles that resonate with both web3 and traditional gamers alike is what excites us most. By placing Diamond Dreams on Saga and utilizing its AI and blockchain infrastructure, we will be able to bring new audiences into the game and redefine how players create and engage with digital worlds.”

Diamond Dreams is launching to Saga Protocol later this year and will be available on the App Store, Google Play Store and Galaxy Store as a free-to-play experience. In the match-3 switcher game, players craft stunning in-game jewelry, not only to cherish visually but also to transform into Digital Collectibles. Inspired by the precision and artistry of luxury jewelry craftsmanship, Diamond Dreams offers a sophisticated twist on the casual puzzle genre. The ability to trade or monetize these treasures, as well as the viral social elements of the game, adds layers of depth to the gaming experience while remaining accessible to casual gamers.

Saga Origins is pioneering the future of game publishing by giving developers the tools and creative freedom to build next-generation experiences. By integrating AI-driven gameplay and blockchain innovation, Saga Origins empowers studios to push the boundaries of immersion, player-driven storytelling and dynamic game worlds. As the first and only dedicated games publishing division from a web3 chain, Saga Origins is committed to bringing cutting-edge, quality games to players worldwide—whether in traditional online games or web3 experiences. Saga Origins is redefining what is possible in interactive entertainment through its dedication to empowering visionary game makers.

About Saga

Recognized as a leading developer ecosystem in crypto and web3 gaming, Saga is creating the developer environment of the future. Its mission is to help creators unblock themselves and build where blockspace is at its most plentiful and simple. Saga was founded in 2022. Early seed investors include Placeholder, Maven11, Longhash, Samsung, Com2uS, and Polygon. Originally built on Cosmos, Saga has furthered its presence by bringing typically disparate but the best ecosystems into its Saga Multiverse through ongoing strategic partnerships.

About GFAL

GFAL is a video game development and publishing startup redefining the gaming landscape by blending luxury with video games. Founded by industry leaders, including the founder of EA, Activision Blizzard King FVP, and veterans from Activision Blizzard, GFAL is pioneering new frontiers where AI, web3, and high-luxury aesthetics converge to create innovative, engaging, and immersive gaming experiences. From introducing the concept of luxury into gaming to worlds that captivate across generations, GFAL is committed to shaping the future of play, where creativity, exclusivity, and limitless fun meet.

