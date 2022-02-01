IPVanish VPN strengthens security offering with Threat Protection and split tunneling features

Now available on Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, and Fire TV, Threat Protection provides customers with an enhanced layer of defense, while split tunneling gives them more control over their online security and privacy

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IPVanish, the award-winning no-traffic-log VPN provider owned by Ziff Davis, has added its highly requested Threat Protection and split tunneling security features to its VPN app across a wide range of devices, including Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, and Fire TV. These enhanced security features seamlessly integrate with the IPVanish VPN app, enabling users to take control of their privacy, security, and digital experience by preventing ad trackers and blocking malicious websites when browsing online.

“For over ​a decade​, we have been providing essential tools to protect consumer privacy online,” said Subbu Sthanu, Chief Commercial Officer at IPVanish. “Threat Protection is our response to the increased threats facing our users and the need to shield them from malicious sites and tracking. We want to protect not only the privacy of users’ personal information and internet activity but also secure their online actions against malicious actors.”

Threat Protection adds a rich layer of extra defenses, using sophisticated filtering techniques to continuously analyze web traffic for potential threats. Using block lists that are updated in real-time to proactively filter out unsecured sites, Threat Protection gives IPVanish VPN users a heightened level of security and a smoother, safer online experience.

As part of its key capabilities, Threat Protection on the IPVanish VPN app:

Filters third-party content to preserve mobile data usage and boost browsing speeds while enhancing security.

to preserve mobile data usage and boost browsing speeds while enhancing security. Blocks third-party cookies and tracking scripts so users can maintain their digital footprint and browse the internet more privately.

so users can maintain their digital footprint and browse the internet more privately. Prevents access to known malicious websites , including phishing schemes and malware-embedded sites, to further protect users and their data.

, including phishing schemes and malware-embedded sites, to further protect users and their data. Improves the browsing experience, saving your browser resources and preventing malvertising attacks.

IPVanish has also added split tunneling to its VPN application on Mac devices, becoming one of the first VPN providers to offer the feature across Windows, Android, iOS, Fire TV, and Mac applications. Split tunneling enables flexibility and greater control over how network traffic is routed through devices. Users can ensure their sensitive data is protected through the IPVanish VPN, while less critical traffic accesses the internet directly through their Internet Service Provider (ISP) to maintain swift, seamless connections. This customized internet traffic management helps optimize network performance and conserve bandwidth, ensuring efficient internet experiences.

Users can now activate the Threat Protection and split tunneling features within the IPVanish VPN app on Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, and Fire TV devices. To learn more, please visit www.ipvanish.com​. ​

About IPVanish:



IPVanish is a globally recognized VPN service provider that focuses on delivering online security, privacy, and unrestricted access to digital content. With a commitment to innovation and user-centric solutions, IPVanish has established itself as a leading name in the VPN industry.

