Sentient Jet Unveils Its 2024 Exclusive Benefits Guide, Celebrating 25 Years of Loyalty and Service Excellence

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Benefits–Leading private aviation company and inventor of the jet card category, Sentient Jet launches its highly anticipated 2024 Exclusive Benefits Guide, providing Jet Card Owners increased opportunities to maximize their membership with Sentient Jet with 12 new partners. As Sentient Jet celebrates its legacy of loyalty and commitment, the updated benefits guide reaffirms the brand’s unwavering dedication to enhancing the travel experience for Jet Card owners. In its eleventh edition, the new benefits guide builds on the value that Sentient Jet already offers and incorporates more partnerships to meet Card Owners where they are spending today.





Through its Exclusive Benefits Guide, Sentient Jet demonstrates its reach, well-earned reputation as a trusted travel utility and the relationships it has fostered for 25 years. New partnerships this year include:

– Etereo, Riviera Maya, Auberge Resorts



– Susurros del Corazón, Auberge Resorts



– L’Ermitage Hotel, Beverly Hills



– The Boca Raton Resort & Beach Club



– Castle & Key Distillery, Lexington, KY



– Worth Avenue Yachts



– Human Longevity Wellness & Medical Service



– The Ranch Wellness Retreats



– Ghurka Luxury Leather Goods & Accessories



– Solstice Sunglasses



– Theorem Vineyards



– SkyView Sunlight Lamps

“As Sentient Jet looks ahead to the next chapter, we remain deeply grateful for the loyalty and trust of our valued Card Owners over the past 25 years,” said Andrew Collins, Co-CEO of Flexjet, Sentient Jet’s parent company. “Each year, we are able to enrich the membership experience by evolving our benefits guide to focus on where travelers are vacationing, dining and the events they are attending. We are committed to exceeding expectations and delivering unparalleled value – both on and off the aircraft. We understand that a private flight is just one part of the journey. Excellence, service and customer satisfaction remain pivotal, setting the stage for continued growth and success in the years to come.”

Each thoughtfully sourced benefit aligns with Sentient Jet’s core brand tenets, including:

Service



Known for providing exceptional service, Sentient Jet’s relationship with its trusted partners provides its Card Owners with exclusive benefits that they can’t find anywhere else. Select benefits range from exclusive offers from Flexjet Helicopters, Exclusive Resorts, Auberge Resorts, Human Longevity Wellness & Medical Testing, and PS aka Private Suite, to name a few.

“Our collaboration with Sentient Jet has been remarkable, thanks to their unwavering commitment to providing exceptional service to their Card Owners. Together, we have seamlessly integrated our offerings, creating unique opportunities for Sentient Jet Card Owners who join Exclusive Resorts. This collaboration not only highlights our shared commitment to excellence but also sets the stage for continued innovation in luxury travel,” said James Henderson, CEO of Exclusive Resorts.

Card Owners who take full advantage of Sentient Jet’s Exclusive Benefits Guide can experience benefits with a value of approximately $225,000.

Safety



Card Owners benefit from Sentient Jet’s leading safety infrastructure, which the company has invested millions of dollars in, industry first Independent Safety Advisory Board, and exclusive safety certification technology.

Sentient Certified® is Sentient Jet’s proprietary certification process led by its in-house Chief Safety Officer. Each operator, aircraft, and pilot that flies for its program, as well as each flight, is individually certified by Sentient Jet, ensuring that all components of its stringent safety standards including operator, aircraft, pilot, and flight certifications are met on each and every trip.

Sentient Jet is also partnered with REVA, the largest dedicated fixed-wing jet air ambulance company in the Americas which provides medical assistance via air ambulances and seaplanes, and with its travel protection program ARREVA Advantage, Card Owners can tap into its comprehensive medical and insurance benefits, save on air ambulance transport services, and other medical assistance needs.

“Collaborating with REVA, we are proud to provide Sentient Jet Card Owners with industry-leading emergency medical assistance services, including air ambulances, seaplanes, and travel protection programs without the worry of any added costs. This partnership underscores our shared dedication to prioritizing the safety and well-being of every Sentient Jet traveler, fostering a sense of trust among our valued clientele. With ours and REVA’s combined expertise, Card Owners can travel with confidence, knowing that their needs are diligently attended to, even amidst unforeseen circumstances,” said Chuck Starkowsky, Chief Safety Officer, Flexjet and Sentient Jet.

Innovation



A key benefit to the program is Sentient Jet’s digital booking tools which allows for a consistent jet experience with instant access and outstanding service through its mobile application and first-of-its-kind fully automated Text-to-Book feature.

“With a focus on customer loyalty built over our 25 years of service, we continually innovate to provide seamless booking processes and instant access. Our Text-to-Book feature enables Card Owners to quote and book a flight in seconds, while our mobile application empowers card owners to redeem benefits, manage their trips and access real-time Sentient Certified Safety Check notifications via SMS, and 24/7 online chats. As technology evolves, so do we, ensuring that our Card Owners receive the highest level of convenience and satisfaction,” says Durga Nagalla, Chief Technology Officer, Sentient Jet.

Sustainability



Sustainability partner 4Air supports Sentient Jet’s commitment to both carbon and emissions-neutral flying with an option for clients to become a Beyond Neutral and Climate Champion.

“As awareness of environmental impacts continue to rise among consumers and corporations alike, Sentient Jet remains at the forefront of industry leadership by dedicating all of its flights to 4AIR’s carbon and emissions neutral standard. This steadfast commitment to sustainability not only sets a benchmark for the industry, but also underscores Sentient Jet’s unwavering dedication to its emissions-consciousness clientele. By driving forward its sustainability initiatives, Sentient Jet not only evolves with the changing needs of its customers, but also pioneers a path towards a more eco-conscious future,” says Kennedy Ricci, President, 4AIR.

About Sentient Jet



Founded in 1999 with the invention of the Jet Card, and now a Flexjet company, Sentient Jet is one of the most innovative private aviation companies across the globe. The Sentient Jet Card offers clients the flexibility and convenience of flying private for their personal and business air travel needs along with a host of unique digital booking tools, including an industry-first with instant, automated text-based booking, a unique sustainability program, and an outstanding service heritage. Sentient Jet is known for its commitment to safety and is guided by an Independent Safety Advisory Board with former FAA and NTSB officials. Sentient Jet’s extensive network of certified operators ensures that clients will always have access to executive aircraft that meet their rigorous standards for safety and quality. Visit sentient.com for more information. You can also follow Sentient Jet on social media platforms, including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Download the Sentient Jet Mobile App: iOS | Android.

