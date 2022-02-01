Revolutionary Medical AI Scribe, Sunoh.ai, Available on iOS and Android Smartphones and iPads for Any EHR User

Healthcare providers on any EHR enhance efficiency and improve patient care using AI-powered, ambient listening technology on any device

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sunoh.ai, an EHR-agnostic, AI-powered ambient listening technology, announced the release of the Sunoh.ai apps on iOS and Android smartphones and iPads. Mobile devices enhance healthcare delivery by improving access, efficiency, communication, and patient outcomes. Sunoh.ai is now available for any EHR user on any device, anywhere. Providers do not need to buy special microphones or equipment. Rather, they can easily start using Sunoh.ai on a smartphone and seamlessly transition to any other device to access the transcription.





Any EHR user can now access the medical AI scribe solution to efficiently transcribe the natural conversations between healthcare providers and patients into clinical documentation. By using natural language to generate clinical documentation during in-office appointments and televisits, providers can spend less time on administrative tasks and more time actively focusing on their patients.

Sunoh.ai provides cost-effective and customizable solutions that can help providers by:

Transcribing and Summarizing: Conversations between providers and patients are documented in real-time and automatically summarized into easily readable notes with clear next steps at the end of a visit.

Improving Documentation: Providers spend less time taking notes, alleviating the administrative burden associated with documentation and the number of required clicks in the EHR.

Providing Additional Benefits: Beyond documentation, Sunoh.ai helps capture lab, imaging, medication orders, referrals, and follow-up appointment details.

“AI helps answer a fundamental challenge in healthcare,” said Saurabh Singh, vice president at Sunoh.ai. “Providers are faced with the difficult task of taking clear notes and providing focused care to patients simultaneously. Mobile devices are significantly transforming healthcare delivery by increasing accessibility and convenience for providers. Distracting note-taking can hinder effective communication between providers and patients. Increasing the accessibility of AI-powered ambient listening technology for any EHR user on any device allows providers to focus directly on their patients and provide the highest quality of care.”

About Sunoh.ai



Sunoh.ai is the revolutionary, EHR-agnostic, AI-powered ambient listening technology. Sunoh.ai is designed to seamlessly translate natural language conversations between healthcare providers and patients into clinical documentation, offering a unique and immersive experience. Sunoh.ai makes clinical documentation faster and more efficient than ever before. For more information, visit https://sunoh.ai/

