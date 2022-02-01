Intuit Launches New QuickBooks Workforce Mobile App

New streamlined features help employees track work hours and pay all in one place

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Employees of small and larger businesses often need to use disconnected tools to track their work hours, schedules, and paid time off, leaving them frustrated and uncertain about finances on payday and between paychecks. Today, Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU) alleviates these pain points on a global scale with the launch of the new QuickBooks Workforce mobile app. Intuit is the global financial technology platform that makes Intuit TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp.





The QuickBooks Workforce mobile app, previously named the QuickBooks Time mobile app, is available to employees of businesses in the US, Canada, UK, and Australia. The new Workforce name reflects QuickBooks’ vision to provide businesses and their employees with a robust human capital management platform to manage their work, pay, and benefits in one place.

With a single-sign-on experience, the app automates and reduces administrative tasks so employees can focus on their work with confidence. When payday arrives, employees easily see their hard work turn into wages, all in one centralized employee hub.

In the US and Canada, employees who use the QuickBooks Workforce app and are also paid through QuickBooks Payroll will now experience two new pay features: access to their pay stubs and tax documents in the mobile app. This is in addition to already having the ability to access important on-the-job tools in one centralized app, including time-tracking, scheduling, and paid time off, saving time and reducing payday anxiety for them and their employers.

“We recognized the importance of providing employees with a centralized hub that helps them manage their work and pay,” said Jennifer Bickerstaff, Vice President of Product Management for Intuit QuickBooks, Time Business Segment. “It’s crucial for employees to accurately track their time to ensure they’re paid correctly and on time. This has the added benefit of enabling employers to invoice customers accurately for billable time and increase profitability of projects. It’s also important for employees to have easy access to pay stubs, tax documents, and other pay insights to help them plan and make smarter money decisions for themselves and their families. The new QuickBooks Workforce mobile app is now that hub designed to help growing businesses take care of their teams.”

All users across the US, UK, Canada, and Australia will see the new Workforce name and logo, with all previous QuickBooks Time settings, data, and integrations remaining in place, requiring no action from the business owners, admins, or employees. The QuickBooks Workforce app is available for both Android and iOS.

QuickBooks Time is Intuit’s time-tracking solution that makes it easy for business owners to manage their teams. Employers will continue to use QuickBooks Time as their back-office solution that also integrates with QuickBooks Payroll to manage their team’s time, projects, and payroll.

For more information on the QuickBooks Workforce mobile app, visit our QuickBooks blog. Information about QuickBooks Online Payroll is available at https://quickbooks.intuit.com/payroll/

About Intuit

Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the people and communities we serve. With more than 100 million customers worldwide using TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us at Intuit.com and find us on social for the latest information about Intuit and our products and services.

The QuickBooks Workforce mobile companion app works with iPhone, iPad, and Android phones and tablets. Devices sold separately; data plan required. Not all features are available on the mobile app and mobile browser. QuickBooks Workforce mobile access is included with your QuickBooks Time subscription at no additional cost. Data access is subject to cellular/internet provider network availability and occasional downtime due to system and server maintenance and events beyond your control. Product registration required.

