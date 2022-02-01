Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA) Launches GoodWheat™ into the Breakfast Category with New Better-For-You Pancake & Waffle Mixes and Single-Serve Quikcakes™

Just in Time for Back-to-School, Six New Varieties Make It Easy to Whip Up Deliciously Light and Fluffy Pancakes with Elevated Nutrition

DAVIS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.® (Nasdaq: RKDA), a producer and marketer of innovative, plant-based health and wellness products, today announced it is expanding its better-for-you, fiber-forward brand, GoodWheat™, into a new consumer category with the upcoming launch of GoodWheat Quikcakes™ and GoodWheat Pancake & Waffle Mixes.









Launching just in time for back-to-school, the new pancake mixes are made with simple ingredients and Arcadia’s proprietary wheat grain, which is naturally higher in fiber and protein than traditional wheat. GoodWheat Quikcakes, an innovative single-serve instant pancake, will be available in three delicious, kid-pleasing flavors – Buttermilk, Chocolate Chocolate Chip and Confetti – and GoodWheat multi serve Pancake & Waffle Mixes will be available in three classic varieties for the whole family, including Buttermilk, Chocolate Chocolate Chip and Apple Cinnamon.

“Pancakes are a beloved classic in every household and represent a $850M category, with better-for-you nutrition and protein-forward options seeing the highest rates of growth,” said Stan Jacot, President and CEO of Arcadia Biosciences. “However, many consumers – especially kids – don’t like the taste or texture of current better-for-you options. GoodWheat’s new instant Quikcakes and Pancake and Waffle Mixes deliver the delicious taste and fluffy texture everyone loves about pancakes with significantly more fiber and protein than traditional offerings. We’re excited to expand the GoodWheat portfolio with favorites that deliver the nutritional benefits we need in foods the whole family craves, from breakfast to dinner.”

GoodWheat launched in 2022 with five high-fiber varieties of pasta, to help address a critical nutrition deficiency facing the majority of Americans through some of our favorite foods. While fiber is a critical macronutrient with many health benefits – including digestive health, cardiovascular health, weight management, regulated blood sugar, and increased satiety – research shows that 90% of Americans don’t meet the recommended daily intake of fiber (25g for women and children and 38g for men). The brand’s new Quikcakes and Pancake & Waffle Mixes deliver 32-44% of the daily fiber requirement for women and 20-28% of the daily requirement for men in each serving. Additional product details and retail availability include:

GoodWheat Quikcakes – A convenient single-serve option for busy mornings. Just pour one packet into a bowl, add water, and microwave for 90 seconds for a delicious, better-for-you breakfast. So easy, your kids can make them themselves! And there’s no messy cleanup. Quikcakes have 11x the fiber of traditional single-serve pancake mixes (11g) and 7 grams of protein per serving . Sold in 10 oz. cartons with five individual 2 oz. sachets per carton. Three flavors: Buttermilk, Chocolate Chocolate Chip, and Confetti. Whip up a tasty pancake in just minutes. Launching on Amazon August 1, and rolling out in stores regionally, including select Meijer stores beginning this August. SRP $5.99-$6.49 per box; 4 pack on Amazon $29.96.

GoodWheat pastas are available in over 2,000 stores nationwide and on Amazon.com. For more information, please visit eatgoodwheat.com.

About GoodWheat™

Sixteen years in the making, GoodWheat is a unique, breakthrough, better-for-you wheat grain that is naturally higher in fiber with nothing added. GoodWheat is USA farm grown and milled, and its pasta is Non-GMO Project Verified, kosher certified and has the American Heart Association® Heart-Check certification. GoodWheat pancake mixes are available in multi serve pouches and single serve. Learn more at eatgoodwheat.com, and follow GoodWheat on social media @eatgoodwheat on Facebook, Instagram, and Pinterest.

About Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.

Since 2002, Arcadia Biosciences (Nasdaq: RKDA) has been innovating crops to provide high-value, healthy ingredients to meet consumer demand for healthier choices. With its roots in agricultural innovation, Arcadia cultivates next-generation wellness products that make everybody feel good, inside and out. The company’s food, beverage and body care products include GoodWheat™, Zola® coconut water, ProVault™ topical pain relief and SoulSpring™ bath and body care. For more information, visit arcadiabio.com.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding consumer demand and launch dates for the company’s products. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks set forth in Arcadia’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and other filings. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

