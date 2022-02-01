PGTI University celebrates 100th podcast episode

The Clear Impact Podcast is designed to support business partners and the building industry

In May 2021, PGTI University developed The Clear Impact Podcast to educate dealers and members of the building industry on various topics. Recent series topics have included Past, Present, and Future of PGT Innovations; Customer Success; Community Matters; My Safe Florida Home; and more.

The 100th episode, part of the Executive Update series, features PGT Innovations President and CEO Jeff Jackson. In the episode, Jackson discusses highlights from 2022, acquisitions, the company’s vision, and more.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the release of the 100th episode of our PGTI University’s Clear Impact Podcast,” said Jackson. “A primary focus at PGT Innovations is to serve our dealer partners and customers in impactful and innovative ways, and our PGTI University team has absolutely succeeded at that with this podcast. The response from listeners has been outstanding, and we are incredibly proud of the effort by our dynamic team members.”

Since its launch, the podcast has reached 10 different countries and accumulated nearly 5,000 downloads. The top five most-listened-to episodes were Windows and Doors 101: Vinyl versus Aluminum, Introducing Dean Ruark, Windows and Doors 101: All About Glass, Windows and Doors 101: All About Tint, and Customer Success: Field Services.

Currently, PGT Innovations is the only window and door manufacturer to host an educational podcast for dealers, building industry professionals, and consumers.

“The simple and enjoyable format of the Clear Impact Podcast has proven to be an effective way for PGT Innovations to share insight on topics that are timely and relevant for our business partners, building professionals, and even consumers,” said Debbie LaPinska, Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer for PGT Innovations. “We look forward to the channel’s continued success as our PGT Innovations team expands their catalog of series topics based on advancements within our company, conversations with our customers, and developments in our industry.”

PGTI University will continue to add new episodes on a weekly basis and plans to introduce two new series later this year: Code Updates and Marketing. The Clear Impact Podcast streams on major music streaming services, including Spotify, iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, and more, and is also available at PGTIUniversity.com/Podcasts.

About PGT Innovations, Inc.

PGT Innovations manufactures and supplies premium windows, doors, and garage doors. Its highly engineered and technically advanced products can withstand some of the toughest weather conditions on Earth and are revolutionizing the way people live by unifying indoor and outdoor living spaces.

PGT Innovations creates value through deep customer relationships, understanding the unstated needs of the markets it serves, and a drive to develop category-defining products. Through its brands, PGT Innovations is also the nation’s largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors and holds the leadership position in its primary market.

The PGT Innovations’ family of brands include CGI®, PGT® Custom Windows and Doors, WinDoor®, Western Window Systems, Anlin Windows & Doors, Eze-Breeze®, Eco Window Systems, NewSouth Window Solutions, and Martin Door. The company’s brands, in their respective markets, are a preferred choice of architects, builders, and homeowners throughout North America and the Caribbean. Their high-quality products are available in custom and standard sizes with massive dimensions that allow for unlimited design possibilities in residential, multi-family, and commercial projects. For additional information, visit www.pgtinnovations.com.

About PGTI University:

Established in April 2000, PGTI University has a Product and Technical curriculum that offers training on products from within the PGT Innovations family of brands, as well as courses that address ordering to installation, and everything in between. Attendees can learn about the latest building code changes and how they impact their business; improve their ability to interpret engineering notes; and obtain many offered PGTI certifications.

