Introspect Technology Introduces New Oscilloscope Probing Solution for Measuring 20 Gbps USB-C Links

Integrating 10 active probes into a single enclosure, the Introspect Technology USB-C Chassis Probe facilitates signal integrity checking and interoperability testing for the latest USB-C and Alt Mode implementations

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Introspect Technology, leading manufacturer of electronic test and measurement instruments for high-speed digital applications, is thrilled to unveil the USB-C Chassis Probe , a multi-conductor active probe solution with 20 GHz bandwidth. With the USB-C connector becoming universally deployed in consumer electronics, the USB-C Chassis Probe is a critical tool for verifying signal integrity, debugging communication issues, or characterizing cable and connector interfaces.

The USB-C Chassis Probe can measure 10 signal wires simultaneously, and this corresponds to 4 USB 20Gbps differential lanes (or main link DisplayPort lanes in Alt-Mode) and 2 Sideband Use (SBU) pins (or DisplayPort AUX lane in Alt-Mode). The primary passthrough path on the chassis probe creates a direct connection between two USB-C devices. Then, a secondary fanout path uses proprietary sensing technology to create a replica of the source signal, allowing for analog and digital analysis of live traffic on the bus without loading the primary USB-C signals.

The USB-C Chassis Probe is useful for engineers doing system-level testing (whether on smartphones, laptops, tablets, etc.) or chip-level testing (such as display ICs, GPUs, and CPUs). By eliminating any digital buffer or repeater circuitry, the chassis probe is a true active probe, and it does not interfere with any link training between the two ends of a link under test. And because all channels are probed simultaneously in one enclosure, users do not need to work with individual probes. Finally, with a high impedance and a linear response on the active probing path, this solution is an ideal tool for any USB-C testing setup as well as for real-time oscilloscope analysis.

The USB-C Chassis Probe is available now for purchase. To obtain a quote or for more information, send us an email at sales@introspect.ca .

About Introspect Technology

Founded in 2012, Introspect Technology designs and manufactures innovative test and measurement equipment for high-speed digital applications. Whether it is the next augmented reality headset or the level-4 autonomy engine in a mobility solution, our award-winning tools are used to develop, test, and manufacture next-generation products. In short, we help the leading global technology companies make tomorrow’s technology today’s possibility.

