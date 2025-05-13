InterMedia Group of Companies Appoints Lorraine Galano as Account Director

LOS ANGELES, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — InterMedia Group of Companies, a leading integrated performance marketing and media agency, today announced the appointment of Lorraine Galano as Account Director. With 15 years of experience spanning premier media agencies and performance marketing organizations, Galano brings proven expertise in client strategy, cross-channel media execution, and integrated campaign management.

In her new role, Galano will lead account strategy and execution across several of InterMedia’s key clients. She will spearhead cross-functional teams delivering accountable, omnichannel performance solutions that reinforce InterMedia’s position as a leader in media precision and strategic client partnerships.

“Lorraine brings a unique blend of media rigor, strategic insight, and client service excellence,” said Kevin Szymanski, Executive Vice President at InterMedia Group of Companies. “Her demonstrated success across both traditional and emerging digital performance channels makes her an invaluable asset for our clients navigating today’s complex media landscape.”

Prior to serving as Senior Director at Direct Avenue, Galano held key strategic positions at leading media agencies where she pioneered data-informed planning and media strategy for both high-growth brands and established advertisers. Her diverse experience across agency and in-house environments provides a comprehensive perspective on building effective, results-driven media programs.

“I’m excited to join a company that champions performance,” said Galano. “InterMedia’s legacy of results-driven media excellence and forward-thinking approach to attribution uniquely positions us to deliver exceptional value in today’s fragmented media landscape. I look forward to partnering with our clients to drive measurable business outcomes through innovative media solutions.”

Lorraine will be based in InterMedia’s Los Angeles headquarters. For more information, please contact her at lgalano@im.agency

About InterMedia Group of Companies®

The InterMedia Group of Companies® is a fully integrated $1 Billion+ advertising, media, and marketing organization known for its innovative blend of performance-driven strategies and brand-building techniques. Founded in 1974, the company offers comprehensive media solutions through its specialized business units covering all aspects of modern marketing – from media planning and buying to creative production, analytics, and technological innovation. InterMedia specializes in creating accountable, data-driven campaigns that deliver measurable results across diverse media channels.

The company is comprised of multiple, synergistic business units: InterMedia Advertising® (analytics, strategy, planning and research), InterMedia Time Buying Corp® (offline media execution), InterMedia Interactive® (online planning, buying and creative), MediaPoint Network® (Performance-based advertising), InterImage Productions® (television and radio production), InterPost Productions® Editorial (post production and visual effects), InfoTech Development™ (advertising and media metrics technology), InterMedia Entertainment® (Celebrity and IP licensing deals) and CPM Networks™ (unwired networks of cable, broadcast TV, and radio media).

For more information, visit https://im.agency

