DLT ENTERTAINMENT INKS DISTRIBUTION DEALS WITH THE CW AND TCLTV+ AND EXPANDS REACH OF 80’S SITCOM FLASHBACK FAST CHANNEL

Curated Program Line-up Featuring The Iconic Zany TV Comedies of the Eighties Include “Three’s Company,” “Three’s A Crowd,” “The Ropers,” “Too Close For Comfort” and “Check It Out!”

Features Beloved Sitcom Stars John Ritter, Ted Knight, Suzanne Somers, Joyce DeWitt, Jeffrey Tambor, Norman Fell, Audra Lindley, Don Knotts, Audrey Meadows and Don Adams

NEW YORK, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — DLT Entertainment, the award-winning international production and distribution company, has inked distribution deals with The CW and TCLtv+, further expanding the footprint of 80’s Sitcom Flashback, the first FAST Channel exclusively curated to celebrate the zany, heartwarming and addictive situation comedies that dominated primetime TV in the iconic eighties. The announcement was made today by Donald Taffner Jr., President of DLT Entertainment.

DLT Entertainment inks Distribution Deals with The CW and TCLTV+, expanding reach of 80’s Sitcom Flashback FAST Channel

Beginning this Spring, 80’s Sitcom Flashback will be available on The CW App and TCLtv+ streaming platforms. The popular FAST Channel is currently enjoyed on other popular streaming platforms including Plex, Free Movies Plus and Anoki, among others.

DLT Entertainment, an innovator in adapting U.K. formats, first launched 80’s Sitcom Flashback in May 2024. The FAST channel, which is anchored by classic TV’s most beloved sitcoms including “Three’s Company,” “Three’s A Crowd,” “The Ropers,” “Too Close for Comfort” and Don Adams’ “Check It Out!” has grown quickly in less than a year and continues to expand across multiple streaming media platforms, nearly doubling it distribution platforms since launch.

“We’re really pleased to get our DLT 80’s Sitcom Flashback FAST channel up on The CW App and TCLtv+. Again and again people rave to me about how funny these shows are. And it doesn’t seem to make any difference if they’re watching them for the first time or the fiftieth. Distribution on these great platforms will allow even more viewers of all ages to enjoy them,” said Mr. Taffner.

The CW, America’s fifth major broadcast network, reaches 100% of US television households. The Network’s fully ad-supported The CW App, with more than 100 million downloads to date, is available for free to consumers on all major platforms and is home to the latest episodes and seasons of The CW’s primetime programming and a library of entertaining film and television content for on-demand viewing. The CW is 75%-owned by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST), a leading diversified media company and largest CW affiliate group. For more information about The CW, please visit www.cwtv.com

TCLtv+ is a division of TCL Electronics, which specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics including TVs, mobile phones, audio devices, smart home products and appliances . TCLtv+ is TCL’s dedicated ad supported streaming service that offers consumers in North America access to a wide array of entertainment, news, sports, and lifestyle programming, providing viewers with a free and growing library of premium content from world class content studios. For additional streaming information, please visit https://tcltv.plus/.

Amagi (https://www.amagi.com/), a pioneer in cloud technology and OTT industry leader, will continue to serve as technical service partner and manage the distribution of 80’s Sitcom Flashback across the FAST streaming platforms. 80’s Sitcom Flashback is available for platform connection through Amagi’s FAST marketplace, Amagi Connect. 47 Samurai and Amagi will provide support for all advertising sales solution needs.

About 80’s Sitcom Flashback:

The iconic sitcom programming line-up features “Three’s Company” starring John Ritter, Suzanne Somers, and Joyce DeWitt, which was adapted from the British sitcom “Man About The House’; two spinoffs – the cult favorite “The Ropers” starring Norman Fell, Audra Lindley and Jeffrey Tambor; “Three’s A Crowd” starring John Ritter, Mary Cadorette, and Robert Mandan; plus “Too Close For Comfort” starring Ted Knight, and Jim J. Bullock; and the hidden gem “Check It Out!” starring Don Adams, in this post-“Get Smart” sitcom set in a super market. Click here for a peek: https://vimeo.com/dltentertainment/80ssitcomflashback

About DLT Entertainment:

DLT Entertainment Ltd is an award-winning independent television distribution and production company with headquarters in both London and New York. Founded in 1963 as an international distribution company by Don Taffner Sr., the family owned and operated company added television production to its portfolio in 1977. Today, DLT Entertainment is engaged in every aspect of television distribution and production around the world with interests in stage production and talent representation in the U.S. and the U.K. DLT’s diverse portfolio of holdings and investments includes London’s Shaftesbury Theatre, Vera Productions, Juniper Productions, Impatient Productions, MMB Creative, The Soho Agency, Blue Book Artist Management, Bedford Square Voices, and The Galton Agency. An innovator in adapting British format programs, DLT is recognized for producing critically acclaimed and award-winning series for the global market, most notably adapting the British sitcom “Man About The House” for U.S. audiences as “Three’s Company.” In addition, DLT is responsible for leading the distribution of popular classics to international audiences, from “The Benny Hill Show” to “Chicken Soup for the Soul.” In London, DLT is known for its long-running sitcom productions for the BBC including award-winning “My Family” starring Robert Lindsay and Zoë Wanamaker; and “As Time Goes By” starring Dame Judi Dench and Geoffrey Palmer. Recently, DLT expanded its business and created an audio production division. Additional information about DLT Entertainment may be found at www.dltentertainment.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dlt-entertainment-inks-distribution-deals-with-the-cw-and-tcltv-and-expands-reach-of-80s-sitcom-flashback-fast-channel-302453913.html

SOURCE DLT Entertainment