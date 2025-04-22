Introducing Tagboard’s Spark AI: The Agentic Production Assistant Revolutionizing Live Content Monetization

SEATTLE, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Tagboard, the modern interactive graphics platform powering live storytelling for sports, news, and entertainment, today announced the launch of Tagboard’s Spark AI—an AI-powered teammate built to transform how content and commerce teams deliver Shoppable moments for live broadcasts and events. Built using Amazon Bedrock and Claude 3.5 Sonnet, Tagboard’s Spark AI is designed to ignite commerce ideas, streamline creative decision making, and power contextual shopping experiences for fans.

The first iteration of Spark AI is embedded directly into Tagboard’s Shoppable experience—launched earlier this year in partnership with Fanatics —Spark AI is built to solve a common challenge in content production: knowing what to promote and when to promote it. By learning from audience behavior and show context, the agentic production assistant is an extra creative brain and set of hands to research and surface relevant products that match the moment, tone, and audience of your production—ultimately leading to better content, higher audience engagement, and increased sales. As a creative assistant, Tagboard’s Spark AI helps live producers, creators, broadcasters, and digital teams surface relevant, high-performing product ideas when they need them most.

“Production teams no longer need to be e-commerce experts to unlock new revenue from their content,” said Nathan Peterson , CEO of Tagboard. “With Tagboard’s Spark AI, they can seamlessly create contextual shoppable moments at the speed of live – whether it’s a buzzer-beater, a draft day selection, or a historic record-breaking moment. It’s about connecting with fans at the height of their passion and turning that energy into action. Now you can break a shoe drop or jersey sale as fast as you can break the news through a social media post.”

Spark AI, developed in collaboration with AI specialists at Ollion , uses Amazon Bedrock Agents service and the latest advancements in natural language processing to guide producers through an easy, conversational interface—making product discovery faster, smarter, and more personalized with every use.

“Tagboard’s Spark AI is a prime example of how AWS services can power scalable, real-time solutions for the sports and media industry,” said Chris Blandy , Global Leader, Strategy and Business Development for Media & Entertainment, Games and Sports at AWS. “By leveraging the Amazon Bedrock Agents service and other AWS tools, Tagboard has created a dynamic, intelligent product that sets a new course for media teams looking to drive frictionless revenue through interactive experiences for their fans.”

Sinclair Broadcast Group is an early adopter of Shoppable and has seen success with conversion higher than industry averages. They will be leaning on Tagboard’s Spark AI for the first time during their coverage of the NFL Draft, helping producers surface relevant merchandise in real-time as storylines unfold.

“Fan engagement peaks during moments like the NFL Draft—and that’s when commerce should be most dynamic,” said J.R. McCabe , Chief Business Officer at Sinclair, Inc.. “With Tagboard’s Spark AI, we’ll be able to surface contextually relevant merchandise in the moment—whether it’s a rookie jersey seconds after a player is drafted or team gear tied to trending storylines. It gives us a smarter, faster way to blend storytelling with commerce, without disrupting the pace of live production.”

Tagboard’s Spark AI is another step in Tagboard’s mission to make storytelling more intuitive, more interactive, and more impactful. By embedding AI-driven creativity directly into the production workflow, Tagboard’s Spark AI empowers content teams to move faster, engage deeper, and unlock new revenue in every moment.

About Tagboard:

Tagboard is the world’s leading modern interactive graphics system designed to help production teams in news, sports, and entertainment elevate their digital and linear programming with unparalleled efficiency. Trusted by over 500 of the world’s largest media brands, including FOX Sports, ESPN, NBC, and the NFL, Tagboard’s innovative cloud studio integrates seamlessly into any production tech stack, allowing for effortless deployment of HTML5 graphics. With Emmy-winning success and a team of industry experts, Tagboard revolutionizes live production by enabling real-time content creation, audience engagement, and revenue generation. Leveraging cutting-edge integrations with Adobe and AWS, Tagboard streamlines graphic design and deployment, reducing production times by up to 90%. For more information, please visit www.tagboard.com

For Tagboard:

Sky Muller

sky@tagboard.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/introducing-tagboards-spark-ai-the-agentic-production-assistant-revolutionizing-live-content-monetization-302434210.html

SOURCE TAGBOARD