Tencent Games Unveils Updates on 46 Exciting Titles at Spark 2025

Updates and new titles reinforce Tencent Games’ commitment to immersive, high-quality experiences for players worldwide

SHENZHEN, China, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Tencent Games, a global leader in game development, publishing and operations, today unveiled updates on 46 titles at its annual conference SPARK 2025. The announcements spanned three key categories: Development, Publishing and Investments – featuring major updates from across Tencent Games’ in-house studios, publishing division and investedstudios. Highlights included fresh content updates, upcoming esports tournaments, and an expanded slate of games tailored for players from China to around the world.

As Tencent Games’ annual flagship event, SPARK 2025 brings together the gaming communities to celebrate new innovations, spotlight passion projects, and share strategic insights shaping the future of the global gaming industry. This year’s conference emphasized Tencent Games’ strong focus on expanding its IP portfolio, underscoring Tencent Games’ commitment to bring high quality gaming experience to worldwide players.

Below is a snapshot of key updates from SPARK 2025:

Development

Honor of Kings – The highly anticipated animated series “Honor of Kings: Destiny,” featuring the beloved hero Kai, will debut on Crunchyroll soon. A new hero from the Three Warring States era coming in game was also introduced. The annual High 5 Festival thrilled fans with new gameplay. Meanwhile, except for the professional league and national leagues through out the year, with esports music festival and immersive theatre will be held in China, the King Pro League (KPL) Grand Finals will be held at Beijing’s National Stadium this year, which will be the first mobile esports event at this stadium. The recently announced collaboration between “Honor of Kings” and “Ne Zha 2” in China represents a landmark moment for the top game and animation IPs and the synergy between interactive entertainment and animated storytelling.

Delta Force – Delta Force Mobile, developed by Team Jade and to be published by TiMi Studio Group, has surpassed 25 million global player pre-registrations. A new esports initiative was revealed at SPARK 2025, offering dual competition modes: Operations Mode and Warfare Mode. The first global tournament final is set for September, with more details to be announced soon.

Arena Breakout: Infinite – Developed by MoreFun Studios, the immersive tactical extraction first-person shooter – Arena Breakout: Infinite, will have a new season IGNITION go live on April 29 globally, featuring new maps, bosses, weapons, and gameplay modes.

The Hidden Ones – Also from MoreFun Studios, The Hidden Ones is a cinematic 3D action-fighting game adapted from The Outcast, a beloved martial arts franchise. Featuring high-impact combat and stylized visuals, the game will deliver fair, competitive gameplay alongside a deeply immersive narrative inspired by Chinese mythology and martial arts traditions.

Light and Night – The immersive Otome mobile game in which players can adopt the role of different characters and enjoy a virtual life. The story starts in Guangqi City, where the character is a runaway bride who is pursuing designer dreams and encounters different men in her life.

Dragonheir: Silent Gods – Dragonheir: Silent Gods is a dark fantasy epic strategy RPG where players command over 200 heroes in strategic, turn-based battles, where every move and decision can determine the outcome. The global version is about to receive a major update that will feature system improvements, a redesigned map, an all-new game mode, the introduction of new heroes, and hero reworks.

LIGHT OF MOTIRAM – This game invites players to a continent overrun by Mechanimals, where survival hinges on discovery, adaptation, and creativity. Players must navigate dynamic hazards — from violent storms to freezing cold — while freely reshaping the terrain to construct limitless shelters through physics-based building systems. Combat demands strategy, combining a range of weapons with the unique skills of Mechanimal companions to optimize both resource gathering and battles. Defy the machination, and survive alongside your Mechanimals.

Publishing

The First Berserker: Khazan – Developed by Neople, a Nexon subsidiary, and set 800 years before the events of Dungeon Fighter Online (DNF) Universe, The First Berserker: Khazan invites players into an action-packed RPG chronicling the epic rise and fall of General Khazan. With fluid combat mechanics and a rich fantasy world, players will experience the early lore of the DNF universe like never before.

Silicon Universe – Silicon Universe is a cross-platform open cosmic sandbox that invites players to explore vast, boundless galaxies without loading screens or server barriers. Players can choose from five civilizations, each offering dozens of cyborg variants with unique abilities and combat styles. Whether becoming a plasma-sword mercenary, a mech pilot, or a fleet commander — or building orbital colonies, mining exotic resources, and shaping interstellar trade — players have the freedom to forge their own path. The universe is unfolding before you. Now, it’s time to reshape it.

Terminull Brigade – Terminull Brigade is a high-octane, team-based roguelike PVE shooter developed by PewPew Games. Set in a digital realm overrun by rogue AI, players must form squads, upgrade loadouts, and face wave after wave of unpredictable threats in an ever-changing virtual battlefield.

World of Zhetian – Adapted from Chen Dong’s bestselling novel Zhetian (Shrouding the Heavens), this mobile game immerses players in a mythic Chinese universe of gods, monsters, and ancient prophecies. Starting with the awe-inspiring “Nine Dragons Pulling a Coffin” event, the game offers expansive storylines and iconic scenes true to the original work.

Investment

Phantom Blade Zero – This game is an action RPG created by S-GAME, powered by Unreal Engine 5. The game seamlessly blends fast, intense combat with a unique KungFu Punk art style, set against a backdrop steeped in a dark and chilling Chinese Wuxia universe. Phantom Blade Zero has won immense acclaim and attention on a global scale. It is now one of the most anticipated games from Chinese developers and is slated for release on PlayStation 5 and PC.

Dune: Awakening – Developed by Norwegian studio Funcom, this game will launch globally on June 10, with head start launching on June 5. Its showcase at SPARK 2025 highlighted combat mechanics, gameplay features, and classic franchise elements—such as the iconic sandworms—that bring the Dune universe to life.

Enshrouded – From Keen Game GmbH, this survival, crafting and action RPG game is set within Embervale, a sprawling voxel-based continent where players can freely explore the open world. Its sixth major update, Thralls of Twilight, arrives on May 14 with new monsters, resources and a brand-new weapon customization system.

V Rising – Developed by Stunlock Studios from Sweden, the new version 1.1 of this open-world survival game, Invaders of Oakveil, goes live on April 28, with new weapons, spells, and improved combat, together with a new PvP arena feature.

Warframe – Canadian studio Digital Extremes premiered a trailer for Techrot Encore as part of its Warframe:1999 update. Fans can expect new music, fresh armor designs, and expanded lore. Since launching in 2013, Warframe has built a loyal global following of over 80 million players.

Cronos: The New Dawn – Polish developer Bloober Team has unveiled Cronos: The New Dawn—a third-person survival horror game centered on a mysterious traveler hidden beneath the environmental suit. The game is set for a global release this year and is now available to wishlist on Steam.

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage – DON’T NOD presents Lost Records: Bloom & Rage, a narrative-driven adventure game that recently launched globally. Players dive into the lives of four young women with distinct and fiercely independent personalities, choosing to embody one character to navigate a labyrinth of intertwined past and present memories and uncover a long-buried dark secret.

Revenge of the Savage Planet – An upbeat, satirical action-adventure sci-fi, Revenge of the Savage Planet invites players to jump, shoot and collect their way across vibrant alien worlds, uncovering new gear and upgrades, while discovering various hidden secrets.

With 46 exciting updates across different titles, SPARK 2025 reaffirms Tencent Games’ role in shaping the future of immersive, high-quality gaming experiences that bring joy to players and connect communities around the world through the power of play.

