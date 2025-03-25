commercetools’ New Payment Hub Puts Enterprises in Charge of Payment Strategy and Costs

The Payment Hub debuts with Stripe as a launch partner, giving enterprises greater control over payment costs and provider choice — without hidden fees or vendor lock-in.

MUNICH, March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — commercetools, the most versatile platform for enterprise commerce innovation, today introduced commercetools Payment Hub , a new destination that gives enterprises full control over their payment strategy –– without the excessive fees charged by other commerce platforms that double as payment providers. commercetools has also expanded its partnership with Stripe, a financial infrastructure platform for businesses, as the first of several global payment service providers (PSPs) to integrate with Payment Hub.

commercetools Payment Hub is designed to offer enterprises unmatched flexibility, cost savings, and freedom of choice — eliminating the premium fees imposed by bundled payment models. Unlike commerce platforms that force merchants into proprietary payment systems and take a percentage of gross merchandise value (GMV), commercetools Payment Hub allows businesses to negotiate directly with leading PSPs, reducing costs and improving profitability. With pre-built integrations and a simplified setup process, enterprises can integrate and go live within minutes, removing the complexity of payment orchestration — often one of the most challenging aspects of eCommerce.

“Enterprises shouldn’t have to sacrifice revenue for convenience. commercetools Payment Hub makes sure that enterprises get the best payment partnerships on their terms — without hidden fees, vendor lock-in, or inflated transaction costs,” said Shiri Mosenzon Erez, Chief Product Officer at commercetools. “Most commerce platforms build their business on payment fees. We don’t. We focus on delivering the best commerce software and innovations, taking the complexity out of payments so our customers can focus on driving their business forward.”

With pre-integrated solutions and seamless configuration via commercetools Connect , Payment Hub enables enterprises to:

Lower payment processing costs by sidestepping the inflated transaction fees imposed by bundled commerce platforms and securing more competitive rates through direct PSP integrations.

by sidestepping the inflated transaction fees imposed by bundled commerce platforms and securing more competitive rates through direct PSP integrations. Stay in control of payment strategy with the freedom to seamlessly activate or deactivate top-tier PSPs of choice, ensuring full control over payment strategy without being locked into a single provider’s terms.

with the freedom to seamlessly activate or deactivate top-tier PSPs of choice, ensuring full control over payment strategy without being locked into a single provider’s terms. Expand globally with ease by accepting cross-border transactions, multiple currencies, and a diverse range of payment methods without operational complexity.

by accepting cross-border transactions, multiple currencies, and a diverse range of payment methods without operational complexity. Deliver a frictionless checkout experience with enterprise-grade payment solutions designed for scalability, speed, and efficiency. Businesses can minimize disruptions and maximize conversions with seamless payment processing.

“commercetools has demonstrated their ability to create powerful and highly customized composable commerce experiences for some of the largest companies in the world With this new integration, commercetools users will be able to build robust payments experiences out of the box, in a fraction of the time it previously required,” said Terry Wise, Global Alliances and Channels Lead at Stripe.

Connectors available via the Payment Hub accelerate time to market with integration standardization, enterprise-grade security and managed runtime environment. Enterprises can easily manage and switch between globally recognized payment providers, with additional integrations coming soon.

As more commerce platforms shift to payments-first business models — where merchants are charged high transaction fees to subsidize software costs — commercetools takes a different approach. Unlike competitors that skim revenue through GMV-based fees, commercetools gives its customers full transparency and control over their payments with a commerce-friendly order processing model.

Available immediately to customers, commercetools Payment Hub makes it easier for enterprises to run, scale, and integrate payments seamlessly into their tech stack — optimizing costs, customizations, and provider flexibility. Businesses can configure and manage payment gateways directly within the Merchant Center or through the Solution Hub.

About commercetools

commercetools is the leading enterprise commerce platform built to power innovation and versatility for the world’s leading brands. Our composable, cloud-native technology provides the flexibility to design tailored, scalable commerce experiences across any channel, at any scale — whether in stores, on social media, through connected devices, or in augmented reality. By removing the constraints of legacy systems, commercetools enables companies to innovate freely, personalize at scale, and quickly launch new channels to meet the evolving demands of their customers.

As trusted partners to brands like Audi, Danone, Eurail, NBCUniversal, and Sephora, commercetools helps its customers set the pace of innovation, deliver exceptional experiences, and achieve sustainable growth. With commercetools, businesses don’t just adapt to change — they lead it.

To learn more, visit commercetools.com .

