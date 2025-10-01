Where Culture Connects Us All, Nissan Foundation Leads the Way

Philanthropic Program Surpasses $17.7M in Grants to Nonprofit Organizations Since Its Inception

FRANKLIN, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Celebrating the power of identity, inclusion and belonging, the Nissan Foundation continues its commitment to community and cultural connection with grants to 37 nonprofits across the U.S. this year. This funding reflects the Foundation’s enduring mission: to honor in equal measure that which makes us different and also what brings us together.









With this year’s contributions, the Nissan Foundation reaches a milestone of $17.7 million in grants since its founding in 1992. The program has impacted millions across the country, helping to build more spaces of acceptance and support programming rooted in education, representation and shared humanity.

“Since the genesis of the Nissan Foundation, we’ve seen how powerful it can be to invest in organizations that make cultural understanding a priority,” said Andrew Tavi, senior vice president of corporate and external affairs for Nissan Americas and president of the Nissan Foundation. “This year’s grantees reflect the innovative thinking, compassionate empathy and deep community roots that are forging real progress in our country. We’re incredibly proud to play a role in fueling their important work.”

The 2025 grant recipients include a dynamic mix of nonprofits focused on multicultural education, inclusive arts programming, and more. Each organization is based in one of Nissan’s eight operational communities: Atlanta, Central Mississippi, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Middle Tennessee, New York City, Southeast Michigan, and Southern California.

“The most meaningful change often starts at the local level – with people listening, learning and lifting one another up,” said Ali Tonn, senior manager of philanthropy at Nissan North America and executive director of the Nissan Foundation. “Our 2025 grantees create spaces where cultural curiosity thrives, and community bonds are strengthened. It’s a privilege to support organizations that are not only educating and inspiring, but also helping to bond and unite.”

The Queens Public Library Foundation received a grant to expand cultural events at Flushing Library and the Langston Hughes Community Library. The funding will support diverse festivals, performances, and programs—including Southeast Asian, Black, European, and Hispanic cultures. It will enhance Flushing’s Culture Bridge series and strengthen Langston Hughes Library’s regular offerings like the Sankofa Series and a virtual cooking show. Key celebrations such as Black Music Month, Hispanic Heritage Month, and Juneteenth will continue, helping build community and offer free cultural experiences for Queens residents.

Full List of 2025 Grant Recipients

CALIFORNIA

GEORGIA

MICHIGAN

MISSISSIPPI

Foundation of Mississippi History , Support for the Two Mississippi Museums School Visits Program

, Support for the Two Mississippi Museums School Visits Program GRAMMY Museum Mississippi, Exploring The Soul of the Movement

NEW YORK

TENNESSEE

TEXAS

National Multicultural Western Heritage Museum and Hall of Fame, Cultural Heritage Youth Workshop Project

How to Apply for a 2026 Grant

The 2026 Nissan Foundation grant cycle will begin in October 2025. Nonprofits working to amplify diverse cultural perspectives, experiences and voices to communities where Nissan has an operational presence may be eligible to apply for a Foundation grant.

Eligible applicants may submit a Letter of Intent beginning October 1, 2025. All Letters of Intent must be received by 5 p.m. EST/4 p.m. CST on November 7, 2025.

The Nissan Foundation will announce 2026 grantees in July 2026. For more information about the Nissan Foundation and its application process, visit the Nissan Foundation page.

For more information about our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit nissanusa.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.

Contacts

Andrea Turner



Manager, Corporate, Multicultural & Philanthropy Communications



Email: Andrea.Turner@nissan-usa.com