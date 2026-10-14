Pliant Technologies Showcases New CrewCom Flex at NAB New York 2026

NEW YORK, OCTOBER 14, 2026 — Pliant Technologies is highlighting its new CrewCom Flex at NAB New York 2026 (Booth 645). CrewCom Flex is the world’s first frameless matrix intercom system and the only complete matrix IP-based intercom solution that converges wired, wireless, and virtual voice communication on a standards-based AES67 / SMPTE ST 2110 backbone — all without the limitations of traditional matrix hardware frames. Pliant is showcasing CrewCom Flex alongside its CrewCom and MicroCom line of products throughout the show.

CrewCom Flex represents a major evolution in professional intercom technology, seamlessly integrating Pliant’s proven CrewCom wireless intercom system with powerful new wired panels, desktop panels, wired belt packs, and browser- or app-based virtual intercom panels that can be deployed in cloud-native or local infrastructures.

Designed for demanding broadcast productions and critical communication environments, CrewCom Flex delivers a complete communications ecosystem built for hybrid, remote, distributed, and highly scalable workflows. At the core of the CrewCom Flex platform is the new CrewCom Flex Main Panel [CKP-16] and Desktop Panel [CDP-16], designed to combine the familiarity of traditional hardware with the flexibility and advantages of frameless distributed IP communications.

Expansion panels can be added to create highly customizable user stations, while each panel and desktop panel functions as its own intelligent distributed matrix. Unlike traditional matrix-based intercom systems that rely on centralized hardware frames, CrewCom Flex utilizes a unique distributed architecture, eliminating single points of failure while enabling almost limitless scalability. CrewCom Flex is standards-based with AES67 and SMPTE ST 2110 support for seamless AoIP and VoIP integration and includes ST 2022-7 compliance for maximum reliability in mission-critical applications.

CrewCom Flex four-channel [CBP-24] BeltPack will also be featured throughout NAB NY. Designed for flexible production workflows, the Beltpack features an integrated microphone and speaker, giving users an option to communicate without needing a headset.

The Flex product line also includes the CrewCom Flex Virtual Intercom system, an integrated browser-based VoIP communications solution available in 4-, 8-, 16-, and 36-key virtual user configurations. Flex Virtual Intercom can operate as a standalone communications system or integrate seamlessly into larger CrewCom Flex deployments. Accessible from PCs, Macs, tablets, and mobile devices, it provides unprecedented deployment flexibility for remote and distributed production teams.

CrewCom Flex integrates directly with existing CrewCom wireless intercom systems through CrewCom’s 32×32 Dante/AES-67 Digital Audio Network Interface [CXD-32CF], which provides routing and expansion capabilities into and out of a CrewNet infrastructure using EtherCon copper and dual LC fiber connectivity.

System configuration and management are handled through the updated CrewWare 2.0 software platform, featuring intuitive drag-and-drop tools that simplify deployment, control, and management of all resources within a single unified ecosystem.