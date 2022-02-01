Introducing Beats Studio Buds +, the Next Generation of Beats’ Bestselling Wireless Earbuds

Featuring powerful sound, upgraded Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency modes, impressive call performance, IPX4 sweat and water resistance1 and up to 36-hours of battery life2

CULVER CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Beats today announces Beats Studio Buds +, an incredible addition to the Studio Buds lineup delivering balanced sound and enhanced features for both iOS and Android users. Now available in a gorgeous transparent look, Studio Buds + boast major improvements to Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), Transparency, call performance and battery life to deliver an exceptional true wireless experience.





Beats Studio Buds + are available to order starting today in three stunning colors, Black / Gold, Ivory and Transparent, for $169.99 (US).

“As our fastest-selling product ever since its launch, Beats Studio Buds are beloved earphones for so many people around the world and we’re thrilled to be taking them to the next level,” said Oliver Schusser, Vice President of Beats and Apple Music. “With beautiful new colors to choose from and vast improvements to Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency, call performance and battery life, Beats Studio Buds + deliver an unmatched combination of fashion and function for both iOS and Android consumers.”

Premium Audio Design and Performance



Three new acoustic vents improve audio precision and gently relieve pressure for a more comfortable all-day fit. And with four ear tip options (XS, S, M & L) to fit a wider range of ears, Studio Buds + create a comfortable acoustic seal for the best listening experience while also securing your earbuds in place.

Beats’ custom acoustic platform packs powerful, balanced sound in a sophisticated, pocketable design. Each bud is equipped with a proprietary two-layer transducer that flexes to deliver cleaner bass and ultra-low distortion. So whether you’re listening to music or taking calls, Studio Buds + deliver rich, immersive sound wherever you go.

For Apple Music users, Studio Buds + automatically play spatial audio for available tracks mixed in Dolby Atmos so you can enjoy true multidimensional sound and clarity.3 It’s like being surrounded by 64 speakers at once.

At the touch of a button, you can easily switch between Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and Transparency. With 3x larger microphones, new venting, and a powerful processor, Studio Buds + deliver up to 1.6x more powerful ANC and up to 2x better Transparency than its predecessor.4

Upgraded microphones, an intelligent voice-targeting algorithm and an entirely new acoustic architecture enable high-quality call performance. The powerful microphones actively filter out background noise while enhancing the clarity of your voice.

Enhanced Apple and Android Compatibility



Beats Studio Buds + offer a robust set of native features for both Apple and Android users.

Apple Compatibility:

One-touch pairing – easy, one-touch setup instantly pairs with every device in your iCloud account 5

“Hey Siri” – simply say “Hey Siri” to activate your voice assistant 6

Find My – locate your lost earbuds on a map based on the last known connected location 7

Over-the-air updates – receive software updates and new features automatically

Android Compatibility:

Google Fast Pair – connect quickly with a single tap, and automatically pair to all Android or Chrome devices registered to your Gmail account 8

Audio Switch – seamlessly transition audio between your Android, Chromebook, and other compatible devices 9

Find My Device – easily locate your lost buds with Google Find My Device 10

Beats app – unlock access to product customization, software updates, and new features to get the most out of your headphones

Connection and Customizable Controls



Class 1 Bluetooth® technology offers extended range and exceptional cross-body performance, meaning reliable connectivity and fewer dropouts.

Simple, customizable on-ear controls allow you to manage music, toggle listening modes, take calls and activate voice assistant using the ‘b’ button. Additionally, you can set the press-and-hold action to use one earbud to control volume up and the other earbud to control volume down.

Battery Life and Case



With up to 36 hours of total battery life including 27 hours from the sleek, pocket-sized charging case and up to 9 hours from the earbuds, Beats Studio Buds + are ready to go whenever you are. Find yourself low on battery? A 5-minute Fast Fuel charge provides an hour of additional use11 so you get more music, podcasts, and calls between every charge.

Designed with the Environment in Mind



Beats Studio Buds + packaging is 95% fiber-based using recycled material and virgin wood from responsibly managed forests.12 The driver magnet is made of 100% recycled rare earth elements, while the solder of the main logic board is made of 100% recycled tin. Studio Buds + is mercury-, berylium-, PVC-, and BFR-free.

Pricing and Availability



Beats Studio Buds + is available to order starting today for $169.99 (US) from apple.com in the US, Canada and China, with shipping beginning tomorrow.

1 Beats Studio Buds + are sweat and water resistant for non-water sports and exercise. Beats Studio Buds + were tested under controlled laboratory conditions, and have a rating of IPX4 under IEC standard 60529. Sweat and water resistance are not permanent conditions and resistance might decrease as a result of normal wear. Do not attempt to charge wet Beats Studio Buds +; refer to https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT209542 for cleaning and drying instructions. The charging case is not sweat or water resistant. 2 Testing conducted by Apple in March 2023 using preproduction Beats Studio Buds + and Charging Case units and software paired with iPhone 13 Pro units and prerelease software. The playlist consisted of 358 unique audio tracks purchased from the iTunes Store (256-Kbps AAC encoding). Volume was set to 50% and Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency were turned off. Testing consisted of full Beats Studio Buds + battery discharge while playing audio until the first Beats Studio Buds + stopped playback. Battery life depends on device settings, environment, usage, and many other factors. 3 Compatible hardware and software required. Works with compatible content in supported apps. Not all content available in Dolby Atmos. 4 As compared to Beats Studio Buds (1st generation). 5 Requires an iCloud account and a compatible Apple device running the latest operating system software. 6 Siri may not be available in all languages or in all areas, and features may vary by area. Compatible device and internet access required. Cellular data charges may apply. 7 Find My requires an iPhone or iPod touch with iOS 16.4 or later, iPad with iPadOS 16.4 or later, or Mac with macOS Ventura 13.3 or later. Customers must have an Apple ID and be signed into their iCloud account with Find My enabled. 8 Google Fast Pair requires a compatible Android device running Android 8.0 or later, with Google Play Services enabled. 9 Audio Switch feature requires compatible Android devices running Android 8.0 or later, with Google Play Services enabled. 10 Find My Device requires an Android device running Android 8.0 or later. User must be signed into an active Gmail account and have Google Play Services enabled. 11 Testing conducted by Apple in March 2023 using preproduction Beats Studio Buds + and Charging Case units and software paired with iPhone 13 Pro units and pre- release software. The playlist consisted of 358 unique audio tracks purchased from the iTunes Store (256-Kbps AAC encoding). Volume was set to 50% and Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency were turned off. 5-minute charge testing conducted with drained Beats Studio Buds + that were charged for 5 minutes, then audio playback was started until the first Beats Studio Buds + stopped playback. Battery life depends on device settings, environment, usage and many other factors. 12 Breakdown of U.S. retail packaging by weight. Adhesives, inks, and coatings are excluded from our calculations of plastic content and packaging weight.

